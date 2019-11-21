 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli Open To Playing Day-Night Test In Australia On This Condition

Updated: 21 November 2019 14:16 IST

After India's initiation in day-night Tests against Bangladesh, there is a possibility that such a match may be played in Australia as well, if some conditions are met.

Virat Kohli Open To Playing Day-Night Test In Australia On This Condition
Virat Kohli is open to the idea of playing a pink-ball Test in Australia. © AFP

Virat Kohli, who is all set to play his first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh, is open to the idea of playing a pink-ball match in Australia next year. However, the India captain has demanded for a practice match ahead of the fixture. "Whenever it is held, there should be a practice game before," Kohli said in Kolkata on Thursday. India had kept away from day-night Tests since the first pink-ball game in Adelaide between Australia and New Zealand in 2015. The visitors also refused to play a Test under lights in Australia last year.

With India all set to play a day-night Test against Bangladesh starting on Friday, the skipper spoke elaborately about why he had apprehensions on earlier occasions.

"Obviously, we wanted to get a feel of pink ball cricket. Eventually, it had to happen. But you can't just bring those things up before a big tour and suddenly in the schedule, there is a pink ball Test, when we have not even practiced with pink ball. We have not played any first-class game with the pink ball," the skipper said.

"It can't be that sudden," Virat Kohli said while referring to India's last tour of Australia.

Kohli then opened up about the need of preparation before playing a pink-ball Test and added that if it is planned well in advance, he has no problem with it.

"You can't just go in two days before and say you're playing a pink ball Test in a week's time. We didn't really think it was logical from that point of view. It needed a bit of preparation. Once you get used to playing it there's no problem playing at all. You can plan in advance. We just thought it was a spontaneous," he said.

The newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has arranged a grand spectacle at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

As far as the series is concerned, India lead the two-match rubber 1-0 after an emphatic win in Indore.

(With PTI Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is all set to play his 1st day-night Test against Bangladesh
  • India had kept away from day-night Tests since the first game in Adelaide
  • Kohli spoke about the need of preparation before playing a pink-ball Test
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: "Day-Night Test Should Not Be A Regular Scenario", Says Virat Kohli
India vs Bangladesh: "Day-Night Test Should Not Be A Regular Scenario", Says Virat Kohli
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Bangladesh: India Join Pink-Ball Party, Eye Whitewash Against Struggling Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh: India Join Pink-Ball Party, Eye Whitewash Against Struggling Bangladesh
Virat Kohli Says Day-Night Test In Kolkata, India’s First, A “Landmark Occasion”
Virat Kohli Says Day-Night Test In Kolkata, India’s First, A “Landmark Occasion”
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Gears Up For Pink-Ball Test, Faces Mohammed Shami Under Lights
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Gears Up For Pink-Ball Test, Faces Mohammed Shami Under Lights
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 18 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.