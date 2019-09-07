 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli On Getting 3/100 In Math And How Disgusted He Was With The Subject

Updated: 07 September 2019 20:06 IST

Virat Kohli revealed he never used to be the most intelligent guy in school but was smart enough to grasp things quickly.

Virat Kohli On Getting 3/100 In Math And How Disgusted He Was With The Subject
Virat Kohli revealed one thing that kept his on his toes. © Instagram

Virat Kohli has been tested with pace and variations in international cricket regularly and seems to have replies to everything, unlike dealing with the subject of math during his school days. From a chubby Delhi cricketer during his U-19 days to a fit and prolific batsman currently, Virat Kohli, has worked hard and come a long way. But, one thing that kept Virat Kohli on his toes, during his school days, was math. By his own admission, Virat Kohli never worked hard even for cricket, as much he did to pass in the subject during his 10th grade.

"So in math we used to have exams and the maximum marks we could get in 100, right. I used to get 3, I was that good. I did not understand, why someone would even want to learn math," Kohli said in a sports web-show, 'In Depth with Graham Bensinger'.

"I could not understand the complications behind it, I have never used those formulas in life,

"I just wanted to get through my 10th Grade exam, because they used to happen at a state level and after that you could chose if you wanted to continue with math or not. I'm telling you, have never worked that hard in cricket the way I did to pass in that exam," Kohli added.

In the interview, Kohli also revealed that, he was never the most intelligent guys in school but was smart enough to grasp things quickly.

On the work front, Kohli marked the start of the Test Championship with a 2-0 clean sweep over the West Indies. His next test will be at home against South Africa, starting from September 15.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kohli has been tested with pace and variations regularly
  • Kohli also revealed that he was never the most intelligent guy
  • Kohli marked the start of the Test Championship with a 2-0 clean sweep
Related Articles
Steve Smith Best In Tests, Virat Kohli "Takes The Cake" Across Formats: Shane Warne
Steve Smith Best In Tests, Virat Kohli "Takes The Cake" Across Formats: Shane Warne
"Just Paid Traffic Challan?": Twitter Reacts To Virat Kohli
"Just Paid Traffic Challan?": Twitter Reacts To Virat Kohli's Shirtless Picture
Steve Smith Dethrones Virat Kohli To Take Top Spot In Test Rankings
Steve Smith Dethrones Virat Kohli To Take Top Spot In Test Rankings
Watch: Anushka Sharma All Smiles As Virat Kohli Takes Autograph Of 7-Year-Old Fan
Watch: Anushka Sharma All Smiles As Virat Kohli Takes Autograph Of 7-Year-Old Fan
In Slips, You Feel For Batsmen: Virat Kohli Recalls Jasprit Bumrah
In Slips, You Feel For Batsmen: Virat Kohli Recalls Jasprit Bumrah's "Lethal Spells"
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.