 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli, Not Steve Smith World's "Best All Round" Batsman, Says Michael Vaughan

Updated: 20 January 2020 18:46 IST

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have been a constant target of comparison by the experts, fans and the media alike and Michael Vaughan has now chipped in.

Virat Kohli, Not Steve Smith World
Virat Kohli and Steve Smith top-scored for their sides in the just-concluded ODI series. © AFP

Virat Kohli won yet another player of the series trophy as India beat Australia to clinch the three-match One-day International (ODI) series 2-1. After India had lost the first ODI by 10 wickets, Kohli led from front in last two ODIs, helping India seal the series coming from behind. Virat Kohli and Steve Smith were two of the most successful batsmen in the series. Their performances once again left the fans as well as experts divided in their opinions as to who is the best players across formats. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was mighty impressed by Kohli's performance and termed him as the "best all-round" batsman across formats. Vaughan's comments came in reply to a Twitter post which had termed Steve Smith as the "finest all format batsman".

Replying to the post, Vaughan tweeted, "Disagree ... Virat is the best all round... !!"

Both Kohli and Smith were the main-stays for their respective sides in the just-concluded ODI series. Smith scored the maximum number of runs in the series and behind him was the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Making his first ODI appearance since last year's 50-over World Cup, Steve Smith accumulated 219 runs in just two innings while Kohli managed 183 runs in three innings.

After missing a century in the second ODI, Smith finally breached the three-figure mark as he scored 131 runs in the third match -- his first ODI century in three years.

Kohli, however, failed to score a century in the series but anchored the Indian innings in the middle overs, which contributed to India's victories in last two ODIs.

Smith's both the knocks in the series couldn't help his side win any of the matches, while Kohli's both half-centuries led India to a comfortable victory.

As far as the rankings is concerned, Kohli is on top of ODI and Test ranking charts and occupies the 9th spot in the T20I ranking -- which speaks volumes of his prolific run-scoring abilities across formats.

Smith, on the other hand, is on the second spot in the Test ranking while misses the Top-10 spots in both ODI as well as T20I rankings.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Michael Vaughan Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have been a constant target of comparison
  • Michael Vaughan was mighty impressed by Kohli's performance
  • Vaughan termed Kohli as the "best all-round" batsman across formats
Related Articles
"All Kinds Of Wonderful": Sunil Chhetri, Wife Sonam Host Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma For Dinner
"All Kinds Of Wonderful": Sunil Chhetri, Wife Sonam Host Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma For Dinner
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Consolidate Top Two Spots, Jasprit Bumrah Leads Bowling Chart
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Consolidate Top Two Spots, Jasprit Bumrah Leads Bowling Chart
IND vs AUS: Former India Batsman Destroys Troll Who Called Him Virat Kohli
IND vs AUS: Former India Batsman Destroys Troll Who Called Him Virat Kohli's "Chamcha"
"Maar Maar Ke Bharta Nikaal Dia": Shoaib Akhtar Pokes Fun At Australia After Rohit Sharma Heroics
"Maar Maar Ke Bharta Nikaal Dia": Shoaib Akhtar Pokes Fun At Australia After Rohit Sharma Heroics
India vs Australia: Ravi Shastri Hails India
India vs Australia: Ravi Shastri Hails India's Death Bowling, Says "Have A Lot Of Variety"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.