Virat Kohli Narrows Gap With Steve Smith In Test Rankings

Updated: 26 November 2019 15:56 IST

Virat Kohli's next Test assignment will commence from February 2020 which gives Steve Smith a chance to further consolidate his lead in Test rankings.

Virat Kohli played a well composed knock in the historic Day-Night Test. © AFP

Virat Kohli, courtesy of a well composed century in the historic Day-Night Test against Bangladesh, narrowed gap with top-ranked Steve Smith in the latest Test rankings, released by ICC on Tuesday. Virat Kohli maintained his second spot among batsmen in the Test rankings with 928 rating points, three short of Steve Smith (931). Virat Kohli's next Test assignment will commence from February 2020 which gives Steve Smith a chance to further consolidate his lead. Steve Smith, who has hit the purple patch ever since he made a comeback to the Test setup, will next feature in the second Test against Pakistan on Friday.

Mayank Agarwal, who continued his fine run in Test cricket, has broke into the top 10 rankings for the first time.

Fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, after their brilliant outing against Bangladesh, have attained their career-high points tallies. Ishant Sharma is on the 17th spot with 716 rating points while Umesh Yadav is on the 21st with 672 points.

Ravindra Jadeja maintained his second spot among the all-rounders while Ravichandran Ashwin has dropped to the fifth spot.

India maintain their top spot in Test rankings with 119 rating points ahead of New Zealand (109). India have registered clean sweeps in their previous three Test series and also lead the World Test Championship standings.

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli's next Test assignment will commence from February 2020
  • It gives Steve Smith a chance to consolidate his lead
  • Smith will next feature in the second Test against Pakistan on Friday
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 26 November 2019

