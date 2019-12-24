 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli Named Captain Of Cricket Australia's Test XI Of The Decade

Updated: 24 December 2019 11:08 IST

Virat Kohli has been picked for number five position in Cricket Australia's Test XI.

Virat Kohli Named Captain Of Cricket Australia
Ravichandran Ashwin was the only other Indian in team besides Virat Kohli. © AFP

Virat Kohli has been named captain of Cricket Australia's Test XI of the decade. In an eleven that consists of the biggest names to have made a mark in the longest format of the game in the last 10 years, Kohli was hailed by CA for evolving into "one of the game's most respected figures over the years" apart from his prowess with the bat. Kohli, however, would bat lower down the order in this XI.

Former England skipper Alastair Cook was selected as the opener with Australia's David Warner as his partner. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will bat at number three, followed by Australian stalwart Steve Smith and Kohli at number four and five respectively.

Any team playing against this side wouldn't have too much respite even after dismissing half the side as at No.6 comes South African great AB de Villiers, who is also chosen as the wicketkeeper.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes finds his place at No.7. Among the bowlers, South African legend Dale Steyn and England duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson will handle the pace department with Nathan Lyon of Australia as the lone spinner.

The list also had honourable mentions for every positions and Ravichandran Ashwin was named along with Lyon.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kohli has been named captain of Cricket Australia's Test XI of decade
  • Virat Kohli, however, would bat lower down the order in this XI
  • His regular number three position was taken up by Kane Williamson
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Named Captain, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Included In Cricket Australia
MS Dhoni Named Captain, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Included In Cricket Australia's ODI Team Of Decade
Shoaib Akhtar Likens Virat Kohli
Shoaib Akhtar Likens Virat Kohli's Captaincy To Imran Khan
Jasprit Bumrah Returns For Sri Lanka T20Is, Australia ODIs, Rohit Sharma Rested For T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah Returns For Sri Lanka T20Is, Australia ODIs, Rohit Sharma Rested For T20Is
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Ends Year On Top, Rohit Sharma Grabs 2nd Spot
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Ends Year On Top, Rohit Sharma Grabs 2nd Spot
Virat Kohli Ends 2019 As Leading Run-Scorer Across Formats, Rohit Sharma Tops ODI Charts
Virat Kohli Ends 2019 As Leading Run-Scorer Across Formats, Rohit Sharma Tops ODI Charts
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 112
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
4 EnglandEngland 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.