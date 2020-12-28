India's Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni won the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's ODI Player of the Decade award and the ICC Spirit of Cricket of the Decade award respectively at the ICC awards on Monday. Kohli was also chosen the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade. Australia's Steve Smith was chosen as the ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade award while Afghanistan's Rashid Khan won the ICC T20I Player of the Decade award. Kohli was nominated for the Player of the Decade award in Test, ODI and T20I categories.

"MS Dhoni won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade, chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back former England batter Ian Bell following a disputable runout at Trent Bridge in 2011," ICC said in a release.

Australia's Ellyse Perry was chosen as the winner in three out of the four categories for women: ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade, ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade, and ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Decade.

Scotland's Kyle Coetzer was chosen as the ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Decade while Kathryn Bryce, also of Scotland, was chosen as the ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Decade.

Kohli scored 20,396 runs across formats in the past decade and won the ICC Cricketer of the Year award in 2017 and 2018.

Perry scored 4349 runs and picked up 213 wickets across formats over the past decade.

Smith scored 7040 runs from 69 Tests over the past decade at an average of 65.79 with 26 centuries while Rashid picked up 89 T20I wickets at 12.62 and an economy rate of 6.14 runs per over from 48 matches during the decade.