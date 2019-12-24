 
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Feature In Wisden Teams Of The Decade

Updated: 24 December 2019 15:41 IST

Virat Kohli has been named captain of the Wisden Test team of the decade, while MS Dhoni has found place only in the Widen ODI team of the decade.

Ms Dhoni and Virat Kohli both have been named in Wisden ODI team of the decade. © Twitter

India skipper Virat Kohli has been named captain of the Wisden Test team of the decade. The list which features many ace cricketers of the world, includes ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as the only other Indian. Significantly in the longest format of the game, Kohli has amassed 7202 runs from 94 games, averaging 54.97 which also includes 27 tons and 25 half-centuries. On the other hand, Ashwin has scalped 362 wickets from 70 Tests which includes 27 five-wicket hauls.

Meanwhile, in the Wisden ODI team of the decade, Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma and former India skipper MS Dhoni have made the cut.

Coming to the 50-over format, the Indian skipper has 11,609 runs from 242 games with a decent average of 59.84. The Indian run-machine has also 43 hundreds and 55 half-centuries in ODIs.

Rohit has 8944 runs from 221 ODIs, averaging 49.14 with 28 centuries and 43 half-centuries. Recently, Rohit ended the year 2019 on a glorious note after remaining static at the second position in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen. The Mumbai batsman had amassed 2,442 runs across formats this year. He also surpassed Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs as an opener in a calendar year across formats.

Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical since India's semi-final exit from the World Cup in England in July and has missed the West Indies tour and home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, has 10773 runs from 350 ODIs with 10 tons and 73 half-centuries.

The team which decided the Wisden's Decade in Review comprised of Lawrence Booth, Jo Harman, John Stern, Phil Walker and Yas Rana.

Wisden's Test team of the decade:

1.Alastair Cook (England) 2. David Warner (Australia) 3. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 4. Steve Smith (Australia) 5. Virat Kohli (India) 6. Ben Stokes (England) 7. AB de Villiers (South Africa) 8. R Ashwin (India) 9. Dale Steyn (South Africa) 10. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) 11. James Anderson (England)

Wisden's ODI team of the decade:

1. Rohit Sharma (India) 2. Virat Kohli (India) 3. David Warner (Australia) 4. AB de Villiers (South Africa) 5. Jos Buttler (England) 6. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 7. M.S. Dhoni 8. Lasith Malinga 9. Mitchell Starc (Australia) 10. Trent Boult (New Zealand) 11. Dale Steyn (South Africa)

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has been named captain of the Wisden Test team of the decade
  • R Ashwin is the only other Indian in the Wisden Test team of the decade
  • MS Dhoni has found place only in the Widen ODI team of the decade
