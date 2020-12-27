The International Cricket Council (ICC) released their Men's Teams of The Decade for all formats on Sunday, with a strong presence of Indian cricketers in the list. Amongst the Indian contingent, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were included in T20I and ODI rosters, with Jasprit Bumrah finding a place in the shortest format team. Also, in the Test team, Kohli is joined by Ravichandran Ashwin. It is worth noting that Dhoni was named as captain in the limited formats. Meanwhile, Kohli was named as captain of the Test team.

In the Men's T20I team of the decade, the other cricketers included are Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga.

Apart from Indian players, the ODI team of the decade includes David Warner, De Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir and Malinga.

Besides Kohli and Ashwin, Alastair Cook, Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Stokes, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad and James Anderson have made it to the Test team of the decade.

Kohli made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe, in 2010. In total, he has played 84 matches, scoring 2,928 runs in the shortest format at a strike-rate of 138.44. The current India skipper made his ODI debut in 2008 and has featured in 251 ODI matches, scoring 12,040 runs, at an impressive average of 59.31. Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 against then West Indies. Since then, he has gone on to score 7,318 runs from 87 matches.

Meanwhile, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. He made his T20I debut in 2006, against South Africa. The former India captain scored 1,617 runs, in 98 matches, at a strike rate of 126.13. In the ODI format, Dhoni made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh. Since then he played in 350 fixtures, scoring 10,773 runs, at a strike rate of 87.56.

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit made his ODI and T20I debut in 2007, against Ireland and England respectively. In the T20I format, he has registered 2773 runs from 108 games, at a strike rate of 138.79. Meanwhile, he has bagged 9115 runs from 224 ODI fixtures, at a strike rate of 88.93.

The youngest of the Indian contingent to be included by ICC, Bumrah made his T20I debut in 2016, against Australia. Since then the pacer has played in 49 T20Is, he has registered 59 dismissals.