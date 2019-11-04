 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli "Most Searched" Player By Fans Globally: Report

Updated: 04 November 2019 19:13 IST

A SEMrush case study shows that the first three positions for the most searched players globally have been secured by Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma for two consecutive years -- 2018 and 2019.

Virat Kohli "Most Searched" Player By Fans Globally: Report
Virat Kohli was searched over 2 million times on a monthly average from January to September in 2019. © AFP

Virat Kohli is at the peak of his career and the India run-machine's popularity is on the rise with every passing day. This is evident from the results of a recent study conducted on cricket which revealed Indian cricketers as the top three most researched players globally. A SEMrush, an online visibility management platform, case study shows that the first three positions for the most searched players globally have been secured by the same Indian players for two consecutive years -- 2018 and 2019. Kohli, former India skipper MS Dhoni and India opener Rohit Sharma respectively have consistently been the world's favourite cricketers for these two years.

The interest in these players has increased by almost 1.5 times in 2019 as compared to the stats of 2018.

According to the research results, in 2019 Kohli has been searched over 2 million times on a monthly average from January to September. Dhoni and Rohit have also crossed an average monthly search of more than 1 million.

The Indian cricket team tops the list for most searched teams in 2019. However, the England cricket team was the top searched team in 2018. The third position has been secured by the West Indies cricket team in both the years.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Indian cricketers as the top three most researched players globally
  • Virat Kohli tops the list with over 2 million searches this year
  • MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are at second and third place
Related Articles
Virat Kohli On Vacation Mode With Wife Anushka Sharma Ahead Of 31st Birthday. See Pictures
Virat Kohli On Vacation Mode With Wife Anushka Sharma Ahead Of 31st Birthday. See Pictures
Kevin Pietersen Trolls Himself On Virat Kohli
Kevin Pietersen Trolls Himself On Virat Kohli's "Therapeutic" Cover Drive Tweet
Shubman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli
Shubman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli's Decade-Old Record In Deodhar Trophy Final
Rohit Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli To Become Leading Run-Scorer In T20Is
Rohit Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli To Become Leading Run-Scorer In T20Is
Virat Kohli Took Three Seconds To Agree For Day-Night Test, Says Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli Took Three Seconds To Agree For Day-Night Test, Says Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.