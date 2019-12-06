Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 94 off 50 balls as India beat the West Indies by six wickets in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) in Hyderabad on Friday. After a rather sedate start in the mammoth chase, Virat Kohli was fired up after Kesrick Williams almost collided with him mid-pitch in the 13th over. Then, the Indian skipper hit Jason Holder for a maximum to reach his 23rd T20I fifty in the 15th over of the chase. Kohli was on a rampage in the 16th over bowled by Williams that went for 23 runs. Kohli even imitated Kesrick Williams's notebook celebration after hitting him for a six.

It was being believed that Kohli had copied Williams' CPL send-off to Chadwick Walton but the man of the match made it clear that it was more of a revenge.

"It's not the CPL (about Williams' celebration), it happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out. So I thought I'll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good. There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That's what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands and give a hi-fi. That's what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents," Kohli said in the post-match press conference.

Virat Kohli put on a key 100-run second-wicket stand with KL Rahul, who made 62, as the hosts reached their target of 208 in 18.4 overs to lead the three-match series 1-0.

Kohli smashed six fours and six sixes to record his career-best T20I score, beating his previous high of 90 with a winning hit over the rope.

The second match will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.