 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli Mocks Kesrick Williams By Imitating "Notebook" Send-Off: Watch

Updated: 06 December 2019 23:47 IST

Virat Kohli smashed six fours and six sixes to record his career-best T20I score, beating his previous high of 90 with a winning hit over the rope.

Virat Kohli Mocks Kesrick Williams By Imitating "Notebook" Send-Off: Watch
Virat Kohli brought out his aggressive side during the 1st T20I against the West Indies. © Screengrab of video shared by @indiancricketteam

Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 94 off 50 balls as India beat the West Indies by six wickets in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) in Hyderabad on Friday. After a rather sedate start in the mammoth chase, Virat Kohli was fired up after Kesrick Williams almost collided with him mid-pitch in the 13th over. Then, the Indian skipper hit Jason Holder for a maximum to reach his 23rd T20I fifty in the 15th over of the chase. Kohli was on a rampage in the 16th over bowled by Williams that went for 23 runs. Kohli even imitated Kesrick Williams's notebook celebration after hitting him for a six.

You do not mess with the Skip! #TeamIndia #INDvWI @paytm

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on

It was being believed that Kohli had copied Williams' CPL send-off to Chadwick Walton but the man of the match made it clear that it was more of a revenge.

"It's not the CPL (about Williams' celebration), it happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out. So I thought I'll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good. There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That's what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands and give a hi-fi. That's what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents," Kohli said in the post-match press conference.

Virat Kohli put on a key 100-run second-wicket stand with KL Rahul, who made 62, as the hosts reached their target of 208 in 18.4 overs to lead the three-match series 1-0. 

Kohli smashed six fours and six sixes to record his career-best T20I score, beating his previous high of 90 with a winning hit over the rope. 

The second match will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kesrick Williams Cricket India vs West Indies 2019/20 India vs West Indies, 1st T20I
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kohli smashed 6 fours and 6 sixes to record his career-best T20I score
  • Virat Kohli put on a key 100-run second-wicket stand with KL Rahul
  • The second match is in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Talks About Mimicking Kesrick Williams
Virat Kohli Talks About Mimicking Kesrick Williams' Notebook Send-Off
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli's Batting Masterclass Helps India Beat West Indies By 6 Wickets
India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Virat Kohli Stars As India Beat West Indies By 6 Wickets
India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Virat Kohli Stars As India Beat West Indies By 6 Wickets
Virat Kohli Should Look Beyond Shikhar Dhawan And Back KL Rahul As T20I Opener, Says Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Virat Kohli Should Look Beyond Shikhar Dhawan And Back KL Rahul As T20I Opener, Says Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Sourav Ganguly Counters Virat Kohli, Says Let Rishabh Pant Go Through MS Dhoni Chants
Sourav Ganguly Counters Virat Kohli, Says Let Rishabh Pant Go Through MS Dhoni Chants
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.