Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

No Virat Kohli In Brad Hogg's Current World Test XI, Rohit Sharma Among 4 Indians

Updated: 23 May 2020 16:28 IST

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg explained why he left Virat Kohli out of his team that includes the best world Test batsmen.

No Virat Kohli In Brad Hoggs Current World Test XI, Rohit Sharma Among 4 Indians
Brad Hogg judged Virat Kohli on the basis of his last 15 Test innings. © AFP

Virat Kohli has not found a place in Brad Hogg's current Test XI, comprising players from all across the globe. Rohit Sharma has been picked as the opener along with Mayank Agarwal, while Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Shami round up the four Indians in Brad Hogg's team. The former Australia spinner explained why he left Virat Kohli out of his team that includes the best world Test batsmen such as Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam, Ajinkya Rahane and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock.

"Everyone will ask why is Virat Kohli not in this team? But if you look at his last 15 Test innings, only four times he has gone over 31 (runs). That's why Virat Kohli is not my Test team this year," Hogg said in his vlog on Facebook.

"Love the way he (Mayank) plays those cover drives and pull shots off his front foot. He has been very consistent. Rohit Sharma is a bit lucky to find a place in this XI. He's averaged over 90 but has played Test cricket only in India. But I love the way that he's so relaxed, just pushes the ball through the off side and also works the ball off his legs," he added, justifying Rohit and Mayank's selection as openers.

Hogg was full of praise for Pakistan batsman Babar Azam for the fact that he scored a Test century against Australia Down Under.

"He's made four hundreds but the reason why I have included Babar Azam in the lineup is because he scored a hundred against Australia in Brisbane, when Pakistan toured Australia last year. It's very hard for overseas teams to perform on that particular wicket but he showed that he could and that is why he is one of the best players going around," the former Australian cricketer said.

Besides Shami, Australia's Pat Cummins, Neil Wagner of New Zealand and Australia spinner Nathan Lyon featured in Hogg's Test bowling attack.

Brad Hogg's complete Test XI:

Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Ajinkya Rahane, Quinton De Kock (c/wk), Pat Cummins, Mohammad Sham, Neil Wagner, Nathon Lyon.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Brad Hogg Brad Hogg Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has not found a place in Brad Hogg's current Test XI
  • Rohit, Mayank Agarwal, Rahane and Shami were 4 Indians in Hogg's team
  • Hogg explained why he left Virat Kohli out of his team
Related Articles
Virat Kohlis Dinosaur Walk Is Now A Social Media Rage Thanks To These Awesome Memes
Virat Kohli's 'Dinosaur Walk' Is Now A Social Media Rage Thanks To These Awesome Memes
"Your Wife Will Set You Up An Account": David Warner Invites Virat Kohli For A Dance Duet
"Your Wife Will Set You Up An Account": David Warner Invites Virat Kohli For A Dance Duet
"I Think Ive Got You Covered Akshay Kumar": David Warner Does Famous Bollywood Dance Step
"I Think I've Got You Covered Akshay Kumar": David Warner Does Famous Bollywood Dance Step
Watch: David Warner Ropes In His Mother For Banana Drop TikTok Challenge
Watch: David Warner Ropes In His Mother For 'Banana Drop' TikTok Challenge
"Fire And Ice": Fans Fitting Caption For Virat Kohlis Picture With Kane Williamson
"Fire And Ice": Fan's Fitting Caption For Virat Kohli's Picture With Kane Williamson
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.