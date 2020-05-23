Virat Kohli has not found a place in Brad Hogg's current Test XI, comprising players from all across the globe. Rohit Sharma has been picked as the opener along with Mayank Agarwal, while Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Shami round up the four Indians in Brad Hogg's team. The former Australia spinner explained why he left Virat Kohli out of his team that includes the best world Test batsmen such as Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam, Ajinkya Rahane and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock.

"Everyone will ask why is Virat Kohli not in this team? But if you look at his last 15 Test innings, only four times he has gone over 31 (runs). That's why Virat Kohli is not my Test team this year," Hogg said in his vlog on Facebook.

"Love the way he (Mayank) plays those cover drives and pull shots off his front foot. He has been very consistent. Rohit Sharma is a bit lucky to find a place in this XI. He's averaged over 90 but has played Test cricket only in India. But I love the way that he's so relaxed, just pushes the ball through the off side and also works the ball off his legs," he added, justifying Rohit and Mayank's selection as openers.

Hogg was full of praise for Pakistan batsman Babar Azam for the fact that he scored a Test century against Australia Down Under.

"He's made four hundreds but the reason why I have included Babar Azam in the lineup is because he scored a hundred against Australia in Brisbane, when Pakistan toured Australia last year. It's very hard for overseas teams to perform on that particular wicket but he showed that he could and that is why he is one of the best players going around," the former Australian cricketer said.

Besides Shami, Australia's Pat Cummins, Neil Wagner of New Zealand and Australia spinner Nathan Lyon featured in Hogg's Test bowling attack.

Brad Hogg's complete Test XI:

Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Ajinkya Rahane, Quinton De Kock (c/wk), Pat Cummins, Mohammad Sham, Neil Wagner, Nathon Lyon.