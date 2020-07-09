Mandeep Singh, who plays for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL), took to Instagram to share a video of him training at a ground in Punjab. While fans were impressed after watching the young batsman sweating it out on the ground, it was Virat Kohli's comment that left fans in splits. The India skipper while taking a cheeky dig at the batsman asked Mandeep Singh to lift his legs as he runs. "Oh lattan chakk ke daud sheraa," Virat Kohli left a comment on Mandeep Singh's Instagram post.

The 28-year-old batsman came with an amusing reply and said that he can only lift his legs while dancing, running seems a gruelling task.

"@virat.kohli lattan bhangre ch chuk sakda, daudhan ch thoda aukha kam aa paaji," Mandeep Singh replied to Kohli in Punjabi.

Virat Kohli and Mandeep Singh had a hilarious exchange of comments on the latter's Instagram video.

Apart from Kohli, Mandeep Singh's Kings XI Punjab teammate Sarfaraz Khan also took a funny dig at the batsman.

"Kya slow bhag rai hoo bhai sryyy," Sarfaraz Khan wrote on Mandeep Singh's post.

Mandeep Singh, who made his Twenty20 International debut four years back, has played only three games for the country in the shortest format so far.

In just his second international outing, the right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 52 along with KL Rahul who remained not out on 47 and helped India chase down a below average total of 100 with over six overs to spare against Zimbabwe in 2016.

In the IPL, Mandeep Singh has played 97 matches and has scored 1,529 runs at an impressive strike rate of over 124.