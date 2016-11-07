Virat Kohli Makes Appeal to Delhi Residents Amid Rising Pollution Levels

With hazardous levels of air pollution in Delhi in recent days, which has severely affected normal service in the city, Indian Test cricket captain Virat Kohli has made an appeal to local residents to help improve the current situation.

In a video posted on his social media accounts, Virat Kohli said, "The pollution levels in Delhi are just horrible at the moment. Schools are getting closed, sports events are getting called off, a few cricket games have been called off. It's a situation which is only getting worse by the day.

"If we don't act (now), there are going to be massive problems in the future; the kids are going to suffer from diseases. So look after your family members, look after your children, whose future(s) depends on how we look after the current situation.

"It's my humble request (to residents of Delhi) to act in an appropriate manner. Be aware, be more sensible, be more intelligent and not do things which are harming the environment even more. Let's get together Delhiites, and let's start making a difference because it's very, very important."

Kohli is currently with the Indian team in Rajkot, where his side will face England in the first of the five-match series starting from Wednesday.