Virat Kohli Lights Up BCCI Annual Awards Night With A Bright Smile

Virat Kohli is quite a character and knows how to grab eyeballs on and off the field. At the BCCI Annual Awards night on Sunday, Virat Kohli grabbed the eyeballs by posing for the camera with a bright smile, while sitting adjacent to former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth. The official Instagram account of the Indian Cricket team posted Virat Kohli's picture and captioned it as, "Shine like the Skip!". The picture was liked by many Virat Kohli fans as they poured in love for the India captain, who will be next seen action in the One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia, starting from Tuesday.

India are slated to host Australia for a three-match ODI series, which concludes at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on January 19. The series will be chance for India to add to their win streak in the new year after clinching the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka 2-0, with a match abandoned without a ball being bowled.

At the BCCI Annual Awards, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah grabbed the the prestigious Polly Umrigar award. He was presented with the award by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. The Polly Umrigar award is presented to the best male International cricketer and it carries a citation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakh.

Poonam Yadav clinched the top honours for women and was awarded the best international cricketer.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth grabbed the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award while former India captain clinched the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for women respectively.