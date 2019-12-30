Virat Kohli Leaves Steve Smith Behind To End 2019 On Top Of ICC Test Rankings

Virat Kohli's impressive form throughout 2019 culminated with him finishing the year on top of the ICC Test Batsman's rankings with 928 rating points, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday. Kohli finished above Australia's Steve Smith who occupied the second spot with 911 points. In the 11 innings of eight Tests he played in 2019, the Indian skipper scored 612 runs with the help of a double century and a hundred. Apart from his individual performances, Kohli also proved himself as a great leader as Team India remained unbeaten in Test cricket throughout the year. Apart from Tests, Kohli also proved his dominance in the 50-over format as he ended the year on top of the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen .

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson ended the year on the third place, while Australia's Marnus Labuschagne climbed one place to finish fourth.

Apart from Kohli, two other Indian batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane finished in the Top 10. While Pujara dropped a place to finish the year on the fifth spot, Rahane retained his seventh spot.

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was the latest entry to the Top 10 after he climbed eight places, thanks to his match-defining knock in the Boxing Day Test against England.

Three Indian bowlers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami -- retained their spots in the Top 10 of ICC Test Bowlers' rankings. Bumrah who was out of action for the better part of the year continued to be the best-ranked Indian bowler as he retained the sixth spot.

Ashwin and Shami both jumped two places each to finish the year on the ninth and tenth spots, respectively.

Continuing his hegemony on top of the rankings, Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins ended the year on the top, with New Zealand's Neil Wagner and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada completing the top three.