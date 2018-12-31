 
Virat Kohli Leaves For Sydney With Anushka Sharma To Celebrate New Year's Eve. See Picture

Updated: 31 December 2018 11:46 IST

Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share the photograph with his wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli Leaves For Sydney With Anushka Sharma To Celebrate New Year
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently celebrated their first marriage anniversary earlier this month. © File Photo/AFP

Virat Kohli is having the time of his life in Australia. After attaining a 2-1 lead for India in the ongoing four-match Test series Down Under, he is now gearing up for the New Year's celebration with her "one and only" Anushka Sharma. The Indian captain took to Instagram to share a photograph with Anushka, and captioned it, "Looking forward to the new years eve with my one and only @anushkasharma." Anushka is currently in Australia to cheer Virat Kohli and his boys on in their historic bid of winning a Test series Down Under.

Off to sydney. Looking forward to the new years eve with my one and only. @anushkasharma

Earlier on Sunday, India thrashed Australia by 137 runs to win the Boxing Day Test and secure an unbeatable 2-1 lead in the four-match series on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli had declared India's second innings at 106 for eight, leaving the hosts to chase what would have been a record fourth innings total of 399 in Melbourne. Rain wiped out the morning session and Australia resumed post-lunch on 258 for eight, with Pat Cummins not out 61.
The win in Melbourne leaves India, the world's top-ranked nation, zeroing in on their first-ever Test series win in Australia with just the Sydney Test to go.
It is a feat that Kohli has publicly coveted since his team arrived in Australia last month.

India next play the fourth Test match in Sydney, where Virat Kohli and his men will be looking at clinching the series by an outstanding 3-1 margin.

Following the Test series, India will play Australia in a three-match ODI series.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Stadium Australia, Sydney Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
  • India's next Test vs Australia starts January 3
  • The fourth Test will be held in Sydney
  • Kohli married Anushka in December 2017
Yearender 2018, Cricket: Virat Kohli Continues To Rule; Smriti Mandhana Signs Off On A High
Virat Kohli Explains Why He Does Not Want To Face Jasprit Bumrah In Test Matches
Watch: Archie Schiller Greets Indian Cricketers With Warm Handshake After Melbourne Test
Virat Kohli Records Highest International Runs For Third Consecutive Year
Jasprit Bumrah Credits First-Class Experience For Success In Debut Test Year
