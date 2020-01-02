 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli Leads Wishes After Hardik Pandya Announces Engagement To Natasa Stankovic

Updated: 02 January 2020 00:07 IST

Virat Kohli seemed surprised by Hardik Pandya's engagement news and congratulated the couple on embarking on a new journey.

Virat Kohli Leads Wishes After Hardik Pandya Announces Engagement To Natasa Stankovic
Virat Kohli congratulated Hardik Pandya after he got engaged to girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. © AFP

Hardik Pandya chose the first day of the New Year to offer the engagement ring to his Serbian girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. As soon as Hardik Pandya made the news public, by posting pictures and videos on his social media accounts, congratulatory messages started pouring in large numbers from across the globe, including his India teammates. Leading that race was none other than Indian skipper Virat Kohli, to whom Hardik's engagement news, like many fans, came as a "pleasant surprise". Replying to Hardik's post on Instagram, Kohli wrote, "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless".

ab5af6fo

Photo Credit: Instagram

Before making his engagement news public, Hardik had posted a picture with his girlfriend -- now fiancee -- on Instagram. "Starting the year with my firework," Hardik had captioned the picture on Instagram.

Indian opener KL Rahul, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were among several players who congratulated the couple.

Several Bollywood stars like Sunil Shetty, Athiya Shetty and Sonal Chauhan also reacted on Hardik's Instagram post.

TV actors like Karishma Kotak, Jay Bhanushali and Karan Tacker also sent their greetings to the Indian all-rounder.

On professional front, Hardik had a mixed last year as he underwent a surgery to treat his back problem and was unavailable for selection for the major part of the season.

Hardik last wore the Indian jersey in a Twenty 20 International game against South Africa way back in September 2019.

Since then, he has missed the Test series against South Africa and Bangladesh in addition to the limited overs series against the West Indies, which included three T20Is and as many ODIs. 

Also, he hasn't been included in the Indian squad that will play three T20Is and three ODIs Against Sri Lanka and Australia respectively this month. 

The selectors, however, have named him in the India A squad that will tour New Zealand ahead of senior team's visit.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli seemed surprised by Hardik Pandya's engagement news
  • The Indian skipper congratulated the couple on embarking on a new journey
  • Several Bollywood stars also sent greetings to Hardik and his fiancee
Related Articles
Hardik Pandya Announces Engagement To Natasa Stankovic. Watch
Hardik Pandya Announces Engagement To Natasa Stankovic. Watch
Hardik Pandya Starts New Year With "Firework", Fans Pour In Love
Hardik Pandya Starts New Year With "Firework", Fans Pour In Love
Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya Named In India A Squads For New Zealand Tour
Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya Named In India A Squads For New Zealand Tour
Mumbai Indians "Closely Monitoring" Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians "Closely Monitoring" Jasprit Bumrah's Recovery, Says Mahela Jayawardene
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Refused To Go To NCA: Report
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Refused To Go To NCA: Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.