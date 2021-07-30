The members of the Indian team in England are back in the bio-bubble and have started training for the upcoming five-match Test series against the hosts. The Indian players were awarded a short break from bio-bubble life and cricket after the conclusion of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. And, if the photographs and reels on Indian players' Instagram handles are anything to go by, then the Virat Kohli-led outfit took full advantage of their break.

Several breathtaking photographs of the players with their wives and girlfriends have been doing the rounds on the internet in the past few weeks. And on Friday, India and Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricketer KL Rahul shared a couple of very cool pics on Instagram.

In the first picture, Rahul could be seen posing his teammates, including skipper Virat Kohli. The photograph also featured Indian opener Mayank Agarwal, and seamers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

Rahul also asked his followers to "swipe right" to reveal the identity of the photographer. Rahul's photography team included actress Athiya Shetty, actor-turned producer Anushka Sharma among others.

Rahul in the second snap also tagged Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima Singh, Umesh Yadav's wife Tanya Wadhwa, Mayank Agarwal's wife Aashita Sood, and senior producer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) media team Rajal Arora.

Fans were also in awe of Athiya's photography skills as they heaped praise on her in the comments section of the post.

After seeing her click, a fan said that Athiya should be a licensed professional.

"Means how Athiya should be a professional," the user wrote.

"Oh my god... I am jealous of Athiya," read another comment on the post.

Another user expressed his happiness at seeing some of the Indian stars in one frame.

Promoted

"Finally a picture together," said a user.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will return to action next week when they take on Joe Root-led England in the first match of the five-match Test series, starting on August 4.