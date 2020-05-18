Virat Kohli was left stumped after his wife Anushka Sharma called him "jhootha (liar)" during his Instagram live session with India football captain Sunil Chhetri on Sunday. During the long conversation, Sunil Chhetri came up with a segment in which he asked Indian captain Virat Kohli some questions suggested by Anushka Sharma . Sharing an anecdote, Chhetri spoke about the time when Kohli flew to London for one of Anushka's shoots but ended up falling asleep right on sets.

Chhetri decided to tease Kohli further as he reminded the Indian cricket team captain how Anushka "watches entire Test matches even when he isn't batting" but he could not even stay awake for one of her shoots.

Kohli replied that his flight landed in the night and he was jet-lagged. However, Kohli's answer was interrupted by Anushka as she called him "jhootha (liar)". Anushka's voice came from behind the camera.

Kohli was left red-faced as Chhetri broke into laughter following Anushka's comment.

In the rapid-fire round, Kohli named former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes as the best fielder at backward point.

Chhetri also asked Kohli about one innings he would have liked to play from the past.

To this question, Kohli replied: "Desert Storm, Tendulkar's semi-final innings of 140+ against Australia in Sharjah in 1998".