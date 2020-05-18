Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Anushka Sharma Calls Virat Kohli "Jhootha" During Instagram Live With Sunil Chhetri. Watch Video

Updated: 18 May 2020 18:11 IST

Sunil Chhetri couldn't stop laughing when Anushka Sharma chipped into his chat with Virat Kohli to call her husband "jhootha".

Anushka Sharma Calls Virat Kohli "Jhootha" During Instagram Live With Sunil Chhetri. Watch Video
Anushka Sharma's voice came from behind the camera during Virat Kohli's chat. © Instagram

Virat Kohli was left stumped after his wife Anushka Sharma called him "jhootha (liar)" during his Instagram live session with India football captain Sunil Chhetri on Sunday. During the long conversation, Sunil Chhetri came up with a segment in which he asked Indian captain Virat Kohli some questions suggested by Anushka Sharma. Sharing an anecdote, Chhetri spoke about the time when Kohli flew to London for one of Anushka's shoots but ended up falling asleep right on sets.

Chhetri decided to tease Kohli further as he reminded the Indian cricket team captain how Anushka "watches entire Test matches even when he isn't batting" but he could not even stay awake for one of her shoots.

Kohli replied that his flight landed in the night and he was jet-lagged. However, Kohli's answer was interrupted by Anushka as she called him "jhootha (liar)". Anushka's voice came from behind the camera.

Watch the full video here:

Kohli was left red-faced as Chhetri broke into laughter following Anushka's comment.

In the rapid-fire round, Kohli named former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes as the best fielder at backward point.

Chhetri also asked Kohli about one innings he would have liked to play from the past.

To this question, Kohli replied: "Desert Storm, Tendulkar's semi-final innings of 140+ against Australia in Sharjah in 1998".

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli was left stumped after his wife Anushka called him "jhootha"
  • Sunil Chhetri asked Kohli some questions suggested by Anushka
  • Chhetri broke into laughter following Anushka's comment
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Recalls Incident When His Father Refused To Bribe Cricket Official For His Selection
Virat Kohli Recalls Incident When His Father Refused To Bribe Cricket Official For His Selection
Virat Kohli "Fittest" Cricketer Currently: Jonty Rhodes Tells Suresh Raina
Virat Kohli "Fittest" Cricketer Currently: Jonty Rhodes Tells Suresh Raina
"Shane Warne Made Me Look Like Fool In IPL 2009": Virat Kohli
"Shane Warne Made Me Look Like Fool In IPL 2009": Virat Kohli
"Virat Kohli Is The Best. Thats Unquestionable": Australia Legend Salutes India Captain
"Virat Kohli Is The Best. That's Unquestionable": Australia Legend Salutes India Captain
Former Pakistan Pacer Faces Fans Wrath After Bizarre Advice For Babar Azam
Former Pakistan Pacer Faces Fans' Wrath After Bizarre Advice For Babar Azam
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.