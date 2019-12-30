 
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Named In Wisden's T20I Team Of The Decade

Updated: 30 December 2019 13:33 IST
Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are the only two Indian players in Wisden's T20I team of the decade.

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are included in Wisden's T20I team of the decade. © AFP

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are the only two Indians who have been able to make a cut to the T20I team of the decade announced by Wisden. Surprisingly, the team led by Australia's Aaron Finch, doesn't have either MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma. "While Kohli's record in domestic T20 cricket is patchy, the same cannot be said of T20Is. Kohli's average of 53 was the best in the decade, and while his consistency compromises his strike-rate slightly, he is still able to score at a good rate, even if not exceptional," said Wisden about Kohli.

"Strong against pace and spin, and rapid between the wickets, Kohli is an ideal player at No.3, able to fight fires when an early wicket is lost and stabilise the innings, but also accelerate when a platform is set. Following a huge first-wicket partnership, Kohli will slide down the order in this XI," it added.

Kohli has found place in Wisden's Test and ODI team of the decade as well. The Indian skipper has also been included in the list of five cricketers of the decade announced by Wisden along with Steve Smith, Dale Steyn, AB de Villiers and Ellyse Perry.

Talking about Bumrah, Wisden said that despite only making his debut in 2016, the Indian pace spearhead finds a spot in this team thanks to his defensive brilliance.

"Bumrah's overall economy rate of 6.71 is the second best in the world among quick bowlers, behind Dale Steyn. This statistic is more impressive when you consider he did the majority of his bowling in the death overs, where his economy rate of 7.27 was the seventh best in the world, and comfortably the best by a quick bowler. Bumrah is likely bowl three overs at the death for this side."

Wisden's T20I team of the decade: Aaron Finch (c), Colin Munro, Virat Kohli, Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, Mohammad Nabi, David Willey, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

