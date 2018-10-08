Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Maintain Top Spots In The Latest ICC ODI Rankings

In spite of not being a part of the recently concluded Asia Cup , Indian skipper Virat Kohli has retained the top spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Monday. Kohli, with 884 ranking points, is at the helm in the batting charts followed by teammate Rohit Sharma, who has 842 points. In the bowlers' rankings, Jasprit Bumrah has maintained his No. 1 spot with 797 points while wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, placed third in the list with 700 points is behind Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan (788 points).

Stylish opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who was adjudged Man of the Series in the Asia Cup, is the third Indian in the top ten list carrying 802 points.

South Africa bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir have also advanced within the top-10 of the rankings after their side's 3-0 home series triumph over Zimbabwe.

Pacer Rabada, who is also ranked second in Tests, has moved up three spots to take sixth position after grabbing five wickets in two matches, while formerly top-ranked leg-spinner Tahir's player of the series effort of 10 wickets, which included a hat-trick in the second ODI, has seen him progress three places to seventh position.

Meanwhile in the team's rankings, England topped the chart with 127 points, while India is placed second with 122 points.

New Zealand (112 points), South Africa (110) and Pakistan (101) grabbed the third, fourth and fifth spot respectively.

England will have to win the away series against Sri Lanka, starting October 10, to retain their number one ranking. Their failure to win the series will give India a sniff at the top spot when they will take on the West Indies in the five-ODI series from October 21.

However, if both England and India win all their matches in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and the West Indies, then they will gain a point each to finish on 128 and 123 points respectively, thus retaining a difference of five points.

