Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Applaud Delhi Police's Efforts Amid Lockdown

Updated: 11 April 2020 12:02 IST
Delhi Police tweeted video messages from Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma among other sporting personalities.

Virat Kohli thanked Delhi Police for delivering food to those in need. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli and fast bowler Ishant Sharma praised the Delhi Police for their work during the 21-day national lockdown, enforced to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Delhi Police shared video messages from Kohli and Ishant, as well as other sporting personalities like Jwala Gutta and Anju Bobby George. Kohli, in the video tweeted by Delhi Police, thanked them for not just doing their duty but also for delivering food to those in need, while Ishant urged citizens to help the police in doing their duty by staying home and following the rules of the lockdown.

"It is heartening for me to know that the police service across the nation has been helping so many people in these difficult times," Kohli says in his video message.

"I want to acknowledge efforts of Delhi Police, who have not only performed their duties with absolute honesty, but have also taken food to the poor people on a daily basis, which is their utmost requirement. So well done and keep putting in the same effort," he concludes by saying.

Ishant urged citizens to stay at home and take care of themselves and their families, while also emphasising on the importance of not believing in fake news.

"Jawans of Delhi Police have been doing their duty day and night so let us help them during this lockdown by staying at home, and most importantly, don't believe in fake news," he says,  adding: "In this fight, we will win together."

Delhi Police also shared messages from former athlete Anju Bobby George, badminton stalwart Jwala Gutta and Virat Kohli's coach Raj Kumar Sharma, asking people to help the police and to follow the rules of the lockdown by staying indoors and maintaining social distancing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected over 7,400 people in India and killed 239 people so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the country, which is supposed to end on April 14.

