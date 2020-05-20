Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli Is A "Dinosaur On The Loose" In Anushka Sharma's Hilarious Video

Updated: 20 May 2020 14:20 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Anushka Sharma shared an adorable video of Virat Kohli on Twitter.

Virat Kohli Is A "Dinosaur On The Loose" In Anushka Sharmas Hilarious Video
Is that Virat Kohli or a Tyrannosaurus Rex? Anushka Sharma can't decide. © Twitter

The coronavirus-enforced lockdown has seen people turn to different ways to keep themselves entertained, and in Anushka Sharma's newest video, Virat Kohli hilariously turned prehistoric. In the video, Kohli can be seen walking funnily into the screen, with his arms held up in front of him, like a Tyrannosaurus Rex, before turning to the screen and letting out a primal scream. "I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose," Anushka Sharma captioned the hilarious video, before adding some dinosaur emojis.

Watch the video here:

Kohli and Anushka have been spending quality time together amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown and were even spotted playing cricket together recently.

Anushka Sharma, who is known for gatecrashing Kohli's Instagram live chats, also recently made a cameo appearance during the Indian Cricket Team captain's interaction with Sunil Chhetri.

Anushka hilariously called Kohli "jhootha (liar)", as Kohli tried to make excuses for why he had fallen asleep on the sets of one of her films.

Kohli has also been working out rigorously during the lockdown. His recent video where he is seen lifting weights impressed his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate and close friend AB de Villiers, as well as his fans, impressed.

Kohli was slated to lead RCB in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, but the cash-rich league has been postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tournament was initially scheduled to start on March 19, but was first postponed to April 15.

But with the lockdown also extended, the BCCI decided to suspend the IPL until further notice.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Anushka Sharma shared a video of Virat Kohli on social media
  • The India captain can be seen walking like a Tyrannosaurus Rex
  • "I...spotted a dinosaur on the loose," she captioned the video
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Shows Off Extreme Weightlifting Skills, AB De Villiers Left In Awe. Watch Video
Virat Kohli Shows Off Extreme Weightlifting Skills, AB De Villiers Left In Awe. Watch Video
Virat Kohli Credits Throwdown Specialist For Indias Improvement Against Fast-Bowling
Virat Kohli Credits Throwdown Specialist For India's Improvement Against Fast-Bowling
Sunil Chhetri Target Of Racist Comment During Live Chat With Virat Kohli
Sunil Chhetri Target Of Racist Comment During Live Chat With Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Tells Tamim Iqbal What Goes Through His Mind While Chasing Targets
Virat Kohli Tells Tamim Iqbal What Goes Through His Mind While Chasing Targets
Watch: Virat Kohli Says His Father Refused To Bribe Cricket Official For His Selection
Watch: Virat Kohli Says His Father Refused To Bribe Cricket Official For His Selection
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.