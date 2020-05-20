Virat Kohli Is A "Dinosaur On The Loose" In Anushka Sharma's Hilarious Video

The coronavirus-enforced lockdown has seen people turn to different ways to keep themselves entertained, and in Anushka Sharma's newest video, Virat Kohli hilariously turned prehistoric. In the video, Kohli can be seen walking funnily into the screen, with his arms held up in front of him, like a Tyrannosaurus Rex, before turning to the screen and letting out a primal scream. "I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose," Anushka Sharma captioned the hilarious video, before adding some dinosaur emojis.

Watch the video here:

I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose pic.twitter.com/mrYkICDApw — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 20, 2020

Kohli and Anushka have been spending quality time together amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown and were even spotted playing cricket together recently.

Anushka Sharma, who is known for gatecrashing Kohli's Instagram live chats, also recently made a cameo appearance during the Indian Cricket Team captain's interaction with Sunil Chhetri.

Anushka hilariously called Kohli "jhootha (liar)", as Kohli tried to make excuses for why he had fallen asleep on the sets of one of her films.

Kohli has also been working out rigorously during the lockdown. His recent video where he is seen lifting weights impressed his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate and close friend AB de Villiers, as well as his fans, impressed.

Kohli was slated to lead RCB in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, but the cash-rich league has been postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tournament was initially scheduled to start on March 19, but was first postponed to April 15.

But with the lockdown also extended, the BCCI decided to suspend the IPL until further notice.