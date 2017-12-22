Virat Kohli is 3rd On The Forbes India Celebrity 100 List

India cricket captain Virat Kohli took third sport in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list as actor Salman Khan has once again maintained the top spot for the second consecutive year. Shuttler PV Sindhu (Rs. 57.25 crore) was the highest money gainer (in percentage terms), as her total earnings soared nearly 17 times, propelled by several brand endorsements following her 2016 Rio Olympics silver medal. Shah Rukh Khan, with Rs. 170.5 crore, also retained his position at number two as did Kohli, with Rs. 100.72 crore, at third spot.

The rankings are based on estimates of entertainment-related earnings of celebrities. The period under consideration is October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017.

But although the top three held on to their ranks, their cumulative earnings declined by almost 20 percent, down to Rs. 504.05 crore compared to last year's total of Rs. 626.52 crore.

The methodology for calculating the ranking may have changed this year (to exclude the "fame" quotient), but the list's top three names have remained constant.

Joy Chakraborthy, CEO - Forbes India and President - Revenue, TV18, said, "We are delighted to present yet another collector's edition of Forbes India which will hit the stands soon. Over the years this list has established itself as the definitive benchmark of who's making what in the entire entertainment world."

"This year's Celebrity 100 list is based on a revised methodology focusing on the celebrities' earnings, thus reflecting in better representation and hence a well-rounded Celebrity list of 100."

The revised methodology this year, focusing only on a celebrity's earnings has increased representation from the prolific South Indian film industry.