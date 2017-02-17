Virat Kohli Inspires India's Athletes With Stirring Address in Mumbai

India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday asked country's athletes to have a strong belief in their dreams and work tirelessly to achieve those.

"If my words can be of any help, I would like to tell all the athletes and all the people present here that if you can believe, you can achieve anything. I live by that slogan and live with that feeling everyday of my life and it doesn't put any limits to what I can achieve and the same can happen to you as well.

"If you think about it and convince yourself that you can achieve it," Kohli said at an event in suburban Goregaon.

The 28-year-old also applauded women wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat.

"Recently saw the two sister's story... heart touching , 6 sisters, but the two of you (Babita and Geeta) stood out in that (movie).. great achievers for the nation," Kohli said.

The stylish right-hander has cracked four double hundreds in four consecutive series, the last one coming against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

"In life and sport keep taking the nation higher and keep making all of us proud like you have been doing and I surely will try my best and keep doing that as well," added Kohli.

(With inputs from PTI)