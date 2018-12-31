Virat Kohli, Indian Test Team Maintain Top Spots In ICC Rankings

Virat Kohli and the Indian Test team maintained their top spots in the ICC rankings announced on Monday. The Indian team skipper Virat Kohli, who has scored one century in the ongoing Test series against Australia, dropped three points despite a first innings score of 82 in the third Test in Melbourne. The 30-year-old, with 931 points, still enjoys a 34-point lead over New Zealand's Kane Williamson (897), according to a statement released by ICC. Virat Kohli overtook Steve Smith in August and has now held the top position for 135 days.

The Indian Test team, after taking a 2-1 lead over Australia maintained their top spot with 116 points.

Meanwhile, Kohli's compatriot Cheteshwar Pujara has maintained the fourth position after a first-innings century in Melbourne, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has gained 10 slots to reach a career-best 38th position.

Debutant opener Mayank Agarwal has entered the batsmen's list at an impressive 67th place after scores of 76 and 42 that helped his side win by 137 runs for a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has moved from 28th to 16th after his match haul of nine for 86, the best-ever by an India seam bowler in Australia. He is now the highest-ranked India fast bowler in the format with Mohammed Shami next in 23rd position.

For Australia, Pat Cummins has been the pick, gaining five slots to reach a career-best third position after finishing with nine wickets in the match. He has also gained 13 slots to reach 91st place among batsmen with some useful runs down the order.

Travis Head (up seven places to 56th) has also benefitted in the latest rankings update.

