With a 2-0 series sweep against Bangladesh in the bag, India captain Virat Kohli is enjoying some downtime ahead of the T20I series against West Indies and one can't blame the ace batsman for unwinding after leading India to their longest winning streak in Test cricket. Kohli tweeted a photo on Thursday with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma from a movie theatre. "About last night. At the movies with this hottie," Kohli captioned the picture, tagging Anushka Sharma and adding a heart emoji.

About last night. At the movies with this hottie @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/VwYCLbieCL — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 28, 2019

On Wednesday too, Kohli shared a throwback photo from their vacation in Bhutan.

"Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love @AnushkaSharma," Kohli had captioned the scenic picture.

Kohli had taken a break from cricket during India's T20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh to go on a holiday with Anushka to celebrate his 31st birthday.

Kohli recently became the fastest batsman to get to 70 international centuries, when he scored 136 in the historic day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

With the hundred, Kohli went past former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting's tally of 19 Test centuries as captain. The list is led by former South Africa captain Graeme Smith with 25 hundreds.

Moreover, Kohli became the first Indian skipper to go past the 5000-run mark in the longest format of the game on the first day of the second Test.

Kohli will be back in T20I action when India take on West Indies in the series starting December 6. India play West Indies in three T20Is and then three ODIs beginning December 15.