Virat Kohli Hints At Changes For India's Final Two ODIs Before World Cup

Virat Kohli scored his 41st One-day International (ODI) hundred but ended up on the losing side as Australia beat India by 32 runs in the third match of the series in Ranchi on Friday. Chasing 314 for win, India were dismissed for 281 in 48.2 overs despite Virat Kohli's 123 off 95 deliveries . Clearly disappointed by the loss, Kohli said that India will make a few changes for the remaining two ODIs of the five match series. "We will have a few changes in the next couple of games. We have to figure out what those changes are. But the idea is to go out there and win matches and take a lot of pride in winning games for the country. That mindset will not change," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

The ongoing series against Australia is the last chance for players to make the cut or consolidate their position in India's World Cup squad.

"We will have a few new faces and they will have to make the most of their chances because there is a World Cup coming and everyone wants to be on that flight. The guys are excited and looking forward to it. A little hiccup in the middle but we will regroup and come back stronger," Kohli added.

This is the fourth time in last five ODIs that India have been bowled out and Kohli would want to fix the issue before cricket's showpiece event in England and Wales, starting May 30.

"No teams wants to do that (lose 4-5 wickets early). We are a team that takes a lot of pride in our cricket. We are a team that have strung in partnerships. We haven't lose three in bunches many times. So it has happened a couple of times in the series and that is something we look forward to plugging in the next couple of games," Kohli said.

"The guys who have got out will want to make the most of the opportunity. We don't want collapses. We want partnerships that can get us going. In terms of hitting the ball, it was one of my finest hundreds. I just felt really clear in my head from ball one.

"Even after three wickets I thought I should play my game and not think of what happens if I play my shots. I was very disappointed when I got out. I really thought we had a chance with the difference being 20 between balls and runs. Australia played better on the day. Adam bowled well and they won the game," said Kohli.

Earlier, Usman Khawaja, who made 104, and skipper Aaron Finch, who hit 93, put on a 193-run opening stand to guide Australia to 313 for five after being put in to bat.

India lead the five-match series 2-1 and the fourth ODI will be played in Mohali on Sunday.