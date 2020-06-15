India captain Virat Kohli has "lots" to achieve, said former India batsman Gautam Gambhir, pointing out that Kohli has yet to win a major trophy. Kohli has been in phenomenal form with the bat over the last few years, breaking several records along the way. He has also shown strong and aggressive leadership, with some impressive achievements in his bag. But the right-handed batsman has failed to lead his team all the way in any ICC tournament in his three years at the helm.

Speaking about his failure to win a major trophy yet on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected', Gautam Gambhir said "In a team sport, you can keep scoring your own runs. There are people like Brian Lara, who's got so many runs, you've got people like Jacques Kallis, who have won nothing.

"Virat Kohli, at the moment has won nothing, to be honest, as a leader," Gambhir said.

"He has a lot to achieve. He can keep scoring his own runs, but for me, I think in a team sport, till the time you don't win the big trophies, you will never be able to fulfil your entire career," he added.

Gambhir and Kohli were part of India's World Cup winning squad in 2011. They even shared a crucial 83-run stand in the final against Sri Lanka.

Kohli has led India to the World Cup semi-finals in 2019 and to the final of the Champions Trophy in 2017. Even with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, a runners-up spot was the best his team could secure.