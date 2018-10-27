 
Virat Kohli Has An Adorable Message For His "Universe" Anushka Sharma On Karva Chauth

Updated: 27 October 2018 23:51 IST

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share a photograph featuring him and his wife Anushka Sharma.

This is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's first Karva Chauth. © Twitter

While everyone was busy praising Virat Kohli's batting prowess after his 107-run knock in a losing cause against the West Indies in the third ODI in Pune, the Indian captain took to Twitter to share a photograph featuring him and his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, celebrating their first Karva Chauth. In the tweet, he wrote, "My life. My universe. Karvachauth @AnushkaSharma"

His wife, Anushka Sharma, also took to the micro-blogging site to say, "My moon , my sun , my star , my everything ?? Happy karva chauth to all"

Earlier on Saturday, India succumbed to a 43-run defeat against the West Indies at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Chasing a 284-run target, India's batting order ran out of steam and bundled out for 240. After the top-order collapsed, the onus of taking India across the line was eventually on the tailenders. Kohli became the first Indian and 10th overall to score three successive hundreds in the One-Day format but could not prevent West Indies from tasting their first win of the tour.

India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Cricket
Highlights
  • This is Kohli-Anushka's first Karva Chauth.
  • Kohli is currently captaining India against West Indies at home.
  • Kohli became the first Indian to score three consecutive ODI centuries.
