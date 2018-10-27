While everyone was busy praising Virat Kohli's batting prowess after his 107-run knock in a losing cause against the West Indies in the third ODI in Pune, the Indian captain took to Twitter to share a photograph featuring him and his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, celebrating their first Karva Chauth . In the tweet, he wrote, "My life. My universe. Karvachauth @AnushkaSharma"

His wife, Anushka Sharma, also took to the micro-blogging site to say, "My moon , my sun , my star , my everything ?? Happy karva chauth to all"

My moon , my sun , my star , my everything

Happy karva chauth to all pic.twitter.com/7saMNS6jdy — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 27, 2018

Earlier on Saturday, India succumbed to a 43-run defeat against the West Indies at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Chasing a 284-run target, India's batting order ran out of steam and bundled out for 240. After the top-order collapsed, the onus of taking India across the line was eventually on the tailenders. Kohli became the first Indian and 10th overall to score three successive hundreds in the One-Day format but could not prevent West Indies from tasting their first win of the tour.