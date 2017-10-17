Virat Kohli Gushes Over Arijit Singh In His Fanboy Moment

When it comes to fan following in India, there are precious few stars that can compete with Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in sheer numbers. The 28-year-old probably gets close competition from former skipper MS Dhoni, but few others match up. But Kohli himself is not averse to letting everyone know about his fanboy moments, and one such appeared on his Twitter handle on Tuesday when he posted a picture with Bollywood singer Arijit Singh. "Pure fanboy moment for me. What an amazing person he is. No one has captivated me with their voice like this man. God bless you Arijit," the skipper tweeted.

Kohli evidently has a great admiration for Bollywood and its stars.

On Sunday, he was involved in a football match for charity, when the Indian cricket team players and some other athletes played a game with members of the film fraternity, led by Abhishek Bachchan. Than team, among others, also boasted Ranbir Kapoor.

The cricketers went on to win the match 7-3.

Kohli was also part of a chat show recently with superstar Aamir Khan, where he had expressed his admiration for the Bollywood actor's skills with the Rubik's Cube.

"Had a great time chatting with @aamir_khan bhai, so humble and genuine. Just need to learn the Rubik's Cube technique from you now!" Kohli had tweeted.

Arijit is one of the premier singers and music composers of India and made a huge name for him in Bengali film music and subsequently in Hindi cinema as well.