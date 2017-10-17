 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Gushes Over Arijit Singh In His Fanboy Moment

Updated: 17 October 2017 13:39 IST

Virat Kohli made no bones that he was in awe of Arijit Singh's singing talent.

Virat Kohli Gushes Over Arijit Singh In His Fanboy Moment
Virat Kohli is a big fan of singer Arijeet Singh © Twitter

When it comes to fan following in India, there are precious few stars that can compete with Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in sheer numbers. The 28-year-old probably gets close competition from former skipper MS Dhoni, but few others match up. But Kohli himself is not averse to letting everyone know about his fanboy moments, and one such appeared on his Twitter handle on Tuesday when he posted a picture with Bollywood singer Arijit Singh. "Pure fanboy moment for me. What an amazing person he is. No one has captivated me with their voice like this man. God bless you Arijit," the skipper tweeted.

Kohli evidently has a great admiration for Bollywood and its stars.

On Sunday, he was involved in a football match for charity, when the Indian cricket team players and some other athletes played a game with members of the film fraternity, led by Abhishek Bachchan. Than team, among others, also boasted Ranbir Kapoor.

The cricketers went on to win the match 7-3.

Kohli was also part of a chat show recently with superstar Aamir Khan, where he had expressed his admiration for the Bollywood actor's skills with the Rubik's Cube.

"Had a great time chatting with @aamir_khan bhai, so humble and genuine. Just need to learn the Rubik's Cube technique from you now!" Kohli had tweeted.

Arijit is one of the premier singers and music composers of India and made a huge name for him in Bengali film music and subsequently in Hindi cinema as well.

Topics : India Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli posted a picture with singer Arijit Singh
  • 'Pure fanboy moment for me. What an amazing person he is,' Kohli said
  • Virat Kohli is all set to lead against New Zealand in the ODI series
Related Articles
On Anil Kumble's Birthday, Virender Sehwag Calls Him India's Greatest 'Dhan'
On Anil Kumble's Birthday, Virender Sehwag Calls Him India's Greatest 'Dhan'
Proud To Be Part Of A Team Led By Virat Kohli: Dinesh Karthik
Proud To Be Part Of A Team Led By Virat Kohli: Dinesh Karthik
Rohit Sharma Explains The Reason Behind India's Six Back-To-Back ODI Series Wins
Rohit Sharma Explains The Reason Behind India's Six Back-To-Back ODI Series Wins
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.