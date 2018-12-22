Virat Kohli Great Example On How To Succeed In All Three Formats, Says Rahul Dravid

Virat Kohli, who is currently leading team India against Australia has been in phenomenal form in 2018. The 30-year-old has already reached several landmarks in the all the three formats of the game, this year and continues his dominance with the bat. With so much of cricket being played, Kohli has been able to balance his performance in all the three formats. Praising Kohli's success in all forms of the game, former Indian batsman and current coach of India under-19 team Rahul Dravid said that Kohli is a great example of how players can succeed in all formats of the game.

"If you don't play Test cricket, there are other forms of the game, as well. I love T20 and ODI crickets. They are very skillful forms of the game. People like Virat Kohli are great examples who have shown that you could succeed in all form of the game. It is not easy. Not many people have done but that should be your goal," Dravid was quoted as saying by ANI.

Dravid, who successfully guided the under-19 team to their record fourth World Cup title in February this year also said that Test cricket is the most challenging format and he encourages the young players to get more involved with the longest format.

The former Indian middle-order batsman also said that he always tells his players that playing Test cricket is the greatest form of satisfaction in the game.

"I always tell them (Under-19 players) you will get the greatest satisfaction is playing in Test cricket. Test cricket is the hardest form of the game. Nothing tests you like Test cricket. Over a period of five days, you are tested physically, mentally, technically, emotionally. So that's the challenge," Dravid said.

"I tell U-19 kids that if you want to be challenged to your then test cricket is what you should try and play," he added.

(With ANI inputs)