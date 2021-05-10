India cricket captain Virat Kohli shared a picture on his Instagram story on Monday of him getting a COVID-19 shot. The cricketing superstar also urged others to get vaccinated "as soon as you can". Another Indian cricketer, Ishant Sharma, too took to social media to share the news of him getting vaccinated. Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma last week announced that they were organising a campaign to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work in India. Virat and Anushka themselves donated Rs 2 crore to the campaign and urged others to "come together and help our India". A day later, the star couple revealed that the campaign had received a Rs 3.6 crore in donations in just 24 hours, saying he was overwhelmed with the response.

"Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers. Happy to see the smooth running of the facility & management. Let's all get vaccinated at the earliest," Ishant Sharma wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, the Indian skipper thanked the frontline workers for putting their "lives at risk" to save others.

"I have nothing but gratitude for all the healthcare and frontline workers, they put their lives at risk to save ours, for this we are in awe of their spirit and dedication," Kohli tweeted.

Kohli's wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma too thanked the "real heroes".

"We'd like to say a big thank you to all our healthcare and frontline workers, their dedication is truly inspiring. You continue to risk your lives for the nation, and for that, we are eternally grateful to you. You are the real heroes, for Virat and I, and for the nation," Anushka wrote on Twitter.

Kohli had returned to Mumbai after the postponement of IPL 2021.

The IPL 2021 season was postponed by the BCCI and IPL Governing Council unanimously after multiple positive Covid cases emerged in many of the teams.