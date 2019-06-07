 
Virat Kohli Fined Rs 500 For Washing Car With Drinking Water

Updated: 07 June 2019 20:43 IST
Virat Kohli's domestic help was found washing cars with drinking water.

Virat Kohli is currently in England, leading the Indian team at the World Cup. © AFP

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has slapped a fine of Rs 500 on Virat Kohli after his domestic help was found washing the India captain's car with drinking water. Kohli's Gurugram residence in DLF Phase-1 has half a dozen cars and ABP News reported that the 30-year-old's neighbours lodged a complaint, stating that thousands of litres of drinking water were being wasted in washing the vehicles by the cricketer's domestic helps. 

The severe heat wave that has lashed North India this month has led to acute shortage of drinking water. Other houses in the area have also reportedly been challaned by the MCG for similar reason. 

Kohli is currently in England, leading the Indian team at the World Cup. India were the last team to start their campaign and their first game of the tournament ended with a six-wicket win over South Africa. 
 



Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
  • Virat Kohli has been slapped with a fine of Rs 500
  • Virat Kohli's Gurugram residence in DLF Phase-1 has half a dozen cars
  • The severe heat wave this month has led to shortage of drinking water
