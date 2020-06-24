Virat Kohli, the Indian men's cricket team captain across formats, has been quite active on social media during the ongoing forced break from the game due to the coronavirus pandemic. Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a few pictures of him from a Test match in England. While describing the picture, the India skipper expressed his love for the longest format of the game. "Nothing comes close to playing an intense game in whites. What a blessing to be able to play test cricket for India," Virat Kohli captioned the pictures on Instagram.

As soon as Kohli shared the pictures, fans flooded the comments box with heart-warming messages for the Indian skipper.

"King Kohli," a user posted a comment with a heart emoji.

"Miss you on the field champ," another one joined in.

"King of playing game in whites," a fan added.

On Tuesday, Kohli shared a throwback picture, fondly recalling the time before the coronavirus pandemic.

"Throwback to when you could go to such beautiful spots in nature. Just to be able to sit together and just soak it all in. With my one and only," Kohli captioned the picture with Anushka Sharma on Instagram.

Cricket, much like other sports, has been hugely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

International cricket is set to resume with England hosting the West Indies next month for a three-match Test series.

Speaking on cricket returning behind closed doors, Virat Kohli had said that it will be difficult to feel the same emotions as players feel when they play in front of a packed house.