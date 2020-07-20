Virat Kohli is enjoying his time away from cricket as he took to Instagram to share a picture of him watching the sunrise on Monday. Fans flooded Virat Kohli's Instagram post with heartwarming comments within no time. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim was all praise for Virat Kohli's hairstyle as he commented: "Super click... long hair .. Am Loving It". Indian cricketers are locked down inside due to the coronavirus. India captain Virat Kohli will be seen leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when and if the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League begins.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might organise the IPL 2020 during the October-November window as the International Cricket Council (ICC) postponed the T20 World Cup in Australia owing to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

The ICC hasn't yet decided whether India and Australia will swap the 2021 and 2022 editions between them, both of which will be held in the October-November window.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed the ICC men's T20 World Cup in Australia 2020 has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," ICC said in a statement.

The ICC T20 World Cup was scheduled Down Under from October 18-November 15 but Cricket Australia, in the month of May itself, had intimated ICC that it would be near impossible to stage a closed-door event of this magnitude which would also require quarantine arrangement for 16 international teams.

The ICC deliberated on unspecified contingency plans for over two months before coming up with Monday's decision.

