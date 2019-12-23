Virat Kohli Ends 2019 As Leading Run-Scorer Across Formats, Rohit Sharma Tops ODI Charts

Virat Kohli finished 2019 on a high, leading India's chase in the series-decider against the West Indies with a fine knock of 85 runs off 81 deliveries. In the process, the India captain ensured that he finished as the leading run-getter across all formats in the year with 2,455 runs. Rohit Sharma, who also scored a half-century in the third ODI against West Indies, finished a close second with 2,442 runs. Rohit Sharma did, however, end the year as the leading run-scorer in ODIs .

Kohli scored 1,377 runs in 26 ODIs, 612 runs in eight Tests and 466 runs in 10 T20Is in 2019. Rohit Sharma scored 1,490 runs in 28 ODIs, 556 runs in five Tests and 396 runs in 14 T20Is in the year.

Babar Azam finished third on the list of overall run-scorers with 2,082 runs in the calendar year, while Ross Taylor and Joe Root rounded off the top five with 1,820 and 1,790 runs respectively.

Shai Hope finished behind the Indian duo in the ODI run charts for the year, with 1,345 runs in the 50-over format. Aaron Finch was behind the West Indies opener with 1,141 runs while Babar Azam finished fifth with 1,092 runs.

Kohli scored seven centuries in 2019, including his career-high Test score of 254 not out. Rohit Sharma hit 10 tons, including a whopping five in the World Cup.

Looking back at the year gone by, Kohli said after Sunday's match: "2019 has been one of the best years for Indian cricket. Apart from the 30 minutes in the World Cup, it's been a great year. We'll keep chasing that ICC trophy. But apart from that, the way we've played has been satisfying."