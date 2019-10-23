 
Virat Kohli's Latest On Turning Vegetarian And A Documentary

Updated: 23 October 2019 12:24 IST
Virat Kohli joined his wife Anushka Sharma in praise of the Netflix documentary, just a few hours after she tweeted on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli married Anushka Sharma in 2017. © Instagram

Virat Kohli led India to a record 11th consecutive Test series triumph in Ranchi on Tuesday and might have spared some time after that to watch a Netflix documentary 'The Game Changers'. Fans on social media are in awe of the Indian captain as he echoed his wife Anushka Sharma's opinion and praised the documentary just a few hours after she tweeted on Wednesday. "Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I've never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian," Virat Kohli said on Twitter.

Earlier, actress Anushka Sharma tweeted: "Since I turned vegetarian, the question I'm asked the most is 'Where do you get your protein from?'. The film, The Game Changers on Netflix is my answer to all those questions forever."

Sharing the trailer of the Netflix documentary, Anushka added: "But seriously, I just watched this film and it's an eye-opener... helps you a great deal related to understanding fitness and beyond."

While some users poured in love for the couple for leading a healthy lifestyle, others decided to troll Virat and Anushka.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India registered a 3-0 clean sweep over South Africa at home. They had defeated the West Indies 2-0 in a two-match Test series in the Caribbean last month.

India lead the ICC Test Championship points table with a huge margin, thanks to back-to-back clean sweep victories. The number one-ranked Test team has claimed 240 points from five wins in as many matches, while New Zealand and Sri Lanka are ranked second and third respectively with 60 points each.

