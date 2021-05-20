Virat Kohli, who had started a campaign to help the country in the fight against COVID-19, came forward to financially help former India cricketer KS Sravanthi Naidu for the treatment of her mother by donating Rs 6.77 lakh. Sravanthi Naidu's mother had tested positive for coronavirus and ace doubles badminton player Jwala Gutta had tweeted, seeking financial aid for the former India all-rounder who has reportedly spent 16 lakhs for the treatment of her parents.

Sir @KTRTRS



Former India and Hyderabad all rounder Sravanthi Naidu's parents r fighting Covid-19. She already spent Rs 16 lakh and is in urgent need for more funds for hospital expenses.

She needs our support sir

Pls help — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 17, 2021

Former BCCI South Zone convenor N Vidya Yadav, while speaking to Sportstar, said she was amazed at Kohli's "spontaneous gesture."

"Honestly, I was amazed at his spontaneous gesture. Such a great gesture from such a great cricketer," Vidya was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

She also thanked India fielding coach R Sridhar, who had tagged Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari in his tweet, seeking help for the former India all-rounder.

"I am also grateful to the Indian fielding coach R. Sridhar who also took up the issue with Kohli," she added.

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma raised more than 11 crore for their campaign to raise funds for Covid relief in the country.

The star couple started the campaign by donating Rs 2 crore themselves and urged others to "come together and help our India".

Promoted

After exceeding the target of their fund-raiser, Kohli and Anushka posted a video on social media and thanked everyone who came forward and donated for the noble cause.

Kohli will soon travel to the UK for the upcoming World Test Championship final and the subsequent five-match Test series against England.