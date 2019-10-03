 
Virat Kohli Doesn't Get Distracted By Anushka Sharma's Presence, Says Sania Mirza

Updated: 03 October 2019 22:30 IST

Sania Mirza hit out at those who see women as a distraction in general.

Virat Kohli Doesn
Sania Mirza took the example of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to explain her point. © PTI

Sania Mirza, who is married to former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, has often been labelled as a distraction for her cricketer husband. In spite of being a sportswoman herself, Sania has been at the receiving end in this matter and speaking at the India Economic Summit in Mumbai on Thursday, she hit out at those who see women as a distraction in general. To put her point out there, Sania took the example of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Sania said that the habit of blaming wives or girlfriends whenever players perform poorly, "makes no sense". 

"Anushka Sharma is blamed if Virat makes a zero, like what does that have anything to do with anything. It makes no sense," Sania Mirza said.

"Many a times, including our cricket team and in many teams I have seen that wives or girlfriends are not allowed on tour because the boys will be distracted."

"What does that mean? What is it that the women are doing that is going to distract the men so much?" Mirza asked.

Sania Mirza last played in the China Open back in 2017 and two years later, she is now planning to return to the international arena by January 2020. 

"I've started practicising and the plan is to try to comeback by January. Hopefully my body will support me. If my body allows me and is letting me compete at my best level that I think that I can compete at then I will definitely give it a go," Sania Mirza had said in an exclusive chat with NDTV.

Recently, Sania Mirza revealed in an Instagram post that she lost 26 kgs in four months after giving birth to baby boy Izhaan in October last year.

As far as Virat Kohli is concerned, he is currently leading the Indian cricket team in the Test series against South Africa.

The first Test of the series is being played in Vizag. 

India are in complete control as South Africa reached 39 for three, trailing by 463 runs, at the close of play on day 2.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sania Mirza Tennis India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Anushka Sharma is blamed whenever Virat Kohli fails to score
  • Sania Mirza has been on the sidelines since October 2017
  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had tied the knot in December 2017
