Virat Kohli Deletes Tweet Welcoming Anil Kumble As Team India Coach

Virat Kohli deleted the tweet after the two fell out and Anil Kumble quit the position. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday deleted his tweet of 2016, welcoming as coach of the Indian team. Kumble, who resigned as Team India head coach on Tuesday, had taken over as coach in June last year. He resigned after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to not renew his one-year contract and invited fresh applications for the top post. While the board had extended his contract till the end of the West Indies series, beginning on Friday, Kumble pulled out after the team had left for the Caribbean and tweeted his reasons for resigning.

Kohli, in his welcome tweet dated June 23, 20016, had said: "Heartiest welcome to @anilkumble1074 Sir. Look forward to your tenure with us. Great things in store for Indian Cricket with you,"

After Kumble stepped down, the Indian captain went on to delete his tweet.

The welcome tweet by Kohli is unavailable but the reply of the legendary leg-spinner can still be seen on the Twitter.

Acknowledging Kohli's welcome tweet, Kumble had replied by saying: "Thanks @imVkohli looking forward to working with you and team India".

Thanks @imVkohli looking forward to working with you and team India https://t.co/X39qp7WDKj — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 23, 2016

Kumble, who was appointed as the head coach last year, has had a good run. Under his guidance, India won 10 out of the 13 home Tests with two draws and a single defeat. India also won a Test series comprehensively in the West Indies.

Kumble's contract as the head coach of the Indian team ended on Tuesday after the ICC Champions Trophy and he was not interested in an extension. Hours after resigning, the former India captain put out a statement on Twitter and wrote, "the captain had reservations with my 'style'... In light of these 'reservations' I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit."

Sources had earlier told NDTV that skipper Virat Kohli was "not ready to budge", from his position on Kumble and that "coach-captain relationship was 'irreparable'."

The situation had snowballed just prior to the ICC Champion Trophy with the BCCI issuing a press release, asking for applications for the post of head coach for the Indian men's cricket team