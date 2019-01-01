Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Chris Gayle And More: Here's How Sports Stars Welcomed 2019

Social media is abuzz with New Year wishes. And some of the wishes really stand out, especially the ones by sports stars who are religiously followed by millions of fans around the globe. Leading the New Year 2019 wishes from the world of sports were Virat Kohli , Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer, Chris Gayle and Maria Sharapova. While Ronaldo posed with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and son Ronaldo Jr, Chris Gayle decided to set the dance floor on fire. Here's a round-up of all wishes from sports stars who broke the Internet.

Happy New Year to everyone back home and all over the world, all the way from Australia. Have a wonderful year ahead God bless everyone. pic.twitter.com/ETr48NWbS5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 31, 2018

Thank you guys for all the love and support in 2018! Awesome to experience this life journey with every last one of you. Where are you celebrating New Years??!!! #2018bestnine pic.twitter.com/6jZbzcS7tG — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 31, 2018

Legendary batsman Yuvraj Singh, who recently bagged a Rs 1 crore deal with Indian Premier League giants Mumbai Indians, took to Twitter to share an inspiring New Year message for his fans. Urging everyone to not "forget to dare" and "inspire others", the southpaw posted a video on his social media handles. Yuvraj Singh, who is known for his never-say-never attitude, is prepping for his return to cricket with the IPL 2019.