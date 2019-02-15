 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli, Cricket Fraternity Condemn Pulwama Attack

Updated: 15 February 2019 11:46 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें தமிழில் படிக்க

As the entire nation stands in solidarity with the families of the martyrs, the cricket fraternity was not far behind.

Virat Kohli, Cricket Fraternity Condemn Pulwama Attack
Virat Kohli took to Twitter to condemn Pulwama attack. © AFP

Nearly 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many others injured when terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. Team India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to send condolences after the worst attack ever on security personnel in the state. "I'm shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans," Virat Kohli tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vowed that the "sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain". 

As the entire nation stands in solidarity with the families of the martyrs, the cricket fraternity was not far behind.

Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, VVS Laxman, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Mohammed Kaif took to Twitter to condemn the attack and to send their condolences to the families of the martyrs.

"Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain.  I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.#SudharJaaoWarnaSudhaarDenge," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Sad and pained to hear about the dastardly attack on our brave CRPF men in #Pulwama in which many of our jawans have been martyred. I pray for a quick and speedy recovery of those injured in the attack," Laxman wrote on Twitter.

Reports suggested that the vehicle used by the terrorists was a Mahindra Scorpio carrying more than 350 kg of explosives. 

The injured have been moved to the army base hospital in Srinagar, 20 km from the attack site. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

(With PTI Inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Virender Sehwag VVS Laxman Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many others injured
  • Team India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to send condolences
  • The cricket fraternity sent condolences to the families of the martyrs
Related Articles
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Valentine's Day Post With Anushka Sharma Not To Be Missed - See Pic
India vs Australia: India Squad Announcement On February 15, Virat Kohli Expected To Return
India vs Australia: India Squad Announcement On February 15, Virat Kohli Expected To Return
Pakistan Can Beat India In This World Cup, Feels This Veteran Cricketer
Pakistan Can Beat India In This World Cup, Feels This Veteran Cricketer
Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Post Homecoming Pictures After Tour Down Under
Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Post Homecoming Pictures After Tour Down Under
India vs Australia: India Squad To Be Announced On February 15
India vs Australia: India Squad To Be Announced On February 15
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 12 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.