 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli Credits "Best Photographer" Anushka Sharma For His Pictures

Updated: 31 December 2019 18:10 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Virat Kohli called his wife Anushka Sharma "the best photographer" and said, he has no stress when she clicks his pictures.

Virat Kohli Credits "Best Photographer" Anushka Sharma For His Pictures
Virat Kohli loves to pose for the camera. © Twitter

Virat Kohli loves to pose for the camera, especially when he is getting clicked by wife Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli, who is making the most of his winter break, said he has "no stress about pictures" when he gets clicked by "the best photographer" Anushka Sharma. "No stress about pictures when you've got the best photographer taking them for you @AnushkaSharma," Virat Kohli captioned the picture. It is also one of the many pictures Virat Kohli has posted from his vacation in Switzerland with Anushka Sharma.

Kohli, who celebrated his second marriage anniversary with Anushka in December, had earlier visited Bhutan. It was a place the couple selected to celebrate the India captain's 31st birthday and shared plenty of pictures from the visit.

The trip to Switzerland might also work as a breather for Kohli ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in January which will be followed by three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia.

India have a gruelling schedule in the beginning of 2020. After hosting Sri Lanka and Australia at home, India will tour New Zealand for a five-match T20I series starting from January 24.

New Zealand will then host India for three-match ODI and two-Test series, which concludes on March 4 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Kohli, meanwhile, will look to maintain his fine run as a captain and player in the new year as well.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli called his wife Anushka Sharma "the best photographer"
  • The trip to Switzerland might also work as a breather for Kohli
  • New Zealand will then host India for three-match ODI series
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Announced Retirement From Test Cricket On This Day, In 2014
MS Dhoni Announced Retirement From Test Cricket On This Day, In 2014
Virat Kohli Leaves Steve Smith Behind To End 2019 On Top Of ICC Test Rankings
Virat Kohli Leaves Steve Smith Behind To End 2019 On Top Of ICC Test Rankings
Virat Kohli Posts Special Message For Amitabh Bachchan After His Being Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Virat Kohli Posts Special Message For Amitabh Bachchan After His Being Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Ricky Ponting Picks Virat Kohli Captain Of His Test Team Of The Decade But Fans Still Unhappy. Here
Ricky Ponting Picks Virat Kohli Captain Of His Test Team Of The Decade But Fans Still Unhappy. Here's Why
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Named In Wisden
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Named In Wisden's T20I Team Of The Decade
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.