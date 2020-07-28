India captain Virat Kohli credited wife Anushka Sharma for changing him as a person and for being able to see different perspectives. In a conversation with India teammate Mayank Agarwal on "Open Nets with Mayank", Virat Kohli spoke about Anushka Sharma and said, "I give Anushka full credit for making me see a different side of things altogether. I'm so grateful that Anushka is my life partner as she made me realise a lot of things that are to do with the larger picture. My responsibility as a player, my responsibility with who I am today, what that brings along with it. Setting an example for people in the right manner. All these things have come from Anushka".

Virat Kohli also said, "If I hadn't met Anushka I might not have changed as I was not an open person and was very rigid and she's made me change as a person for good".

Last week, in the first part of Mayank Agarwal's online chat show, Virat Kohli had revealed that he baked a cake for Anushka on her birthday.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to take place in UAE this year from September 19, Virat Kohli will be seen leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Kohli in his IPL career so far has played 177 matches and scored 5,412 runs with an average of 37.84 and a strike rate of 131.61. He is the highest run-scorer in the cash-rich league.

Kohli has five centuries and thirty-six half-centuries in the IPL. However, he has never won an IPL title so far.