 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Virat Kohli Could Equal Clive Lloyd's Record: Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 13 February 2017 21:00 IST

"I think Virat Kohli's unbeaten run as captain is going to extend. He has a good chance of equalling Clive Lloyd's record," Sunil Gavaskar told NDTV

Virat Kohli Could Equal Clive Lloyd's Record: Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli-led India extended their unbeaten run to 19 Tests on Monday. © AFP

Heaping praise on Team India captain Virat Kohli for his and his side's performance in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, cricket great Sunil Gavaskar told NDTV on Monday that the team is likely to extend the ongoing unbeaten streak of 19 Test matches. Former India captain Gavaskar said that Kohli could equal the record of Clive Lloyd, who was in charge of the West Indies during their unbeaten run of 27 Tests. India defeated Bangladesh by 208 runs in the Hyderabad Test on Monday.

"I think Virat Kohli's unbeaten run as captain is going to extend. He has a good chance of equalling Clive Lloyd's record," Gavaskar said.

The Lloyd-led West Indies side had set the record in the early 80s, from 1982 to 1984, with Lloyd being in charge of 26 of the 27 games, with Viv Richards standing in as captain for one game.

Speaking about the Hyderabad Test, Gavaskar said that the match could have finished earlier had India bowled first. "There was a bit of grass on the track on the first day. "If India had bowled first, the match could have finished earlier. The way Umesh was bowling in his opening spell was absolutely terrifying," he stated.

"Bangladesh have done themselves no harm with the way they played. They played some ordinary shots in the second innings, including one from their captain," Gavaskar added.

Speaking about the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, Gavaskar said, "Australia series won't be a cakewalk for India. The Aussies won't lie down without a fight."

Topics : Cricket India Bangladesh Virat Kohli Sunil Gavaskar
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sunil Gavaskar has said Virat Kohli could equal Clive Lloyd's record
  • Lloyd had captained the West Indies during their 27-match unbeaten run
  • India's current unbeaten run under Kohli has extended to 19 Tests
Related Articles
Bangladesh Does Not Have Virat Kohli to Save Test: Mushfiqur Rahim
Bangladesh Does Not Have Virat Kohli to Save Test: Mushfiqur Rahim
Virat Kohli Says It's His Team Which Makes Him The Captain he is
Virat Kohli Says It's His Team Which Makes Him The Captain he is
Virat Kohli Continues Record-Breaking Run As India Test Captain
Virat Kohli Continues Record-Breaking Run As India Test Captain
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 13 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.