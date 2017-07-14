 
Virat Kohli Congratulates Mithali Raj With An Image Of Punam Raut

Updated: 14 July 2017 13:22 IST

Virat Kohlis faux pas came while congratulating Mithali Raj for becoming the highest run-getter in womens ODIs.

Virat Kohli congratulated Mithali Raj for breaking the world record but used Punam Raut's photo. © AFP

Virat Kohli is a known admirer of the Indian women's cricket team. He had even wished the team before the start of the ICC Women's World Cup, being held in England. So it came as a massive surprise when Kohli committed a major blunder while congratulating women's captain Mithali Raj for becoming the highest run-getter in ODI cricket. Mithali created history when she shattered the record of most runs by an individual player in women's ODIs on Wednesday. Wishes came pouring in for the Indian star and among the well-wishers was a certain Virat Kohli, who posted a message for Mithali on Facebook. However, the Men in Blue captain mistakenly used Punam Raut's picture in the post. Kohli, though, was quick to realise his mistake and deleted the post soon after.
 
Mithali's remarkable performance in recent times and that in the ongoing World Cup has caught the attention of the entire nation and on Wednesday she added another feather to her already illustrious cap.

virat kohli goofs up twitter

Virat Kohli posted this on Facebook but later deleted it.
Photo Credit: Twitter

Before the start of the match against Australia, the Indian skipper was 33 runs short of England cricketer Charlotte Edwards' 5992 runs in 191 matches.

Not only did Mithali go past the Englishwoman's world record but she also became the first-ever woman cricketer to touch the 6,000 ODI runs mark.

Following Mithali's historic moment, Kohli wrote on his Facebook page: “A great moment for Indian Cricket, Mithali Raj becomes the highest run scorer in Women’s ODI Cricket History today. Champion Stuff!”.

He attached a picture to go with his post. However, as one of Kohli's followers pointed out, the picture was that of Punam Raut and not Mithali.

Twitterati were quick to pounce on Kohli's mistake.

Punam too had been in the news that day. She scored a sublime 106 against Australia but it was not enough as the Aussies women easily chased down the target set by India with eight wickets in hand.

 

Virat Kohli Mithali Raj ICC Women's World Cup 2017 India Women India Cricket
