"Pleasant Surprise": Virat Kohli Congratulates Hardik Pandya On Engagement With Natasa Stankovic

Updated: 02 January 2020 11:03 IST
Virat Kohli, who married actress Anushka Sharma in 2017, led the heartwarming wishes for the newly-engaged couple on social media.

Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday. © Instagram

Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic in an Instagram post on Wednesday. India captain Virat Kohli, who married actress Anushka Sharma in 2017, led the heartwarming wishes for the newly-engaged couple on social media. "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless," Virat Kohli commented on Hardik Pandya's Instagram post. The 26-year-old all-rounder had shared the news with a few pictures and a video on Instagram, saying: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

Photo Credit: Instagram

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former India captain MS Dhoni, also extended heartfelt wishes to Hardik and Natasa.

Many of Hardik's teammates from the Indian team and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians congratulated the cricketer on his engagement.

KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan were among those who joined Hardik's celebration on Instagram.

Earlier, Hardik had marked the beginning of new year 2020 with an Instagram post, saying: "Starting the year with my firework".

Starting the year with my firework

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Hardik is recovering from a back injury and has missed out on the Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

He will also miss out on India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and Australia but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named him in India A's squad for the New Zealand tour.

Hardik's last international appearance came in a T20I match against South Africa in September, 2019.

