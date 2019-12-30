 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli Posts Special Message For Amitabh Bachchan After His Being Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Updated: 30 December 2019 16:01 IST

Virat Kohli praised Amitabh Bachchan's immense "contribution to Indian cinema" and thanked him for being an inspiration to many people.

Virat Kohli Posts Special Message For Amitabh Bachchan After His Being Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Virat Kohli thanked Amitabh Bachchan for being an inspiration to many people. © Instagram

Virat Kohli on Monday took to Twitter to congratulate Amitabh Bachchan after he was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Through his special message, Virat Kohli congratulated Amitabh Bachchan for receiving the prestigious award. Praising Amitabh Bachchan's immense "contribution to Indian cinema", Kohli thanked him for being an inspiration to many people for so long. "Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still continue to be an inspiration to many. @SrBachchan #GreatestOfAllTime," Kohli tweeted. 

Amitabh Bachchan was unanimously selected for this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award in September. He received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind in a glittering ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

The legendary actor is himself a big admirer of the Indian skipper. Earlier this month, he took to Twitter to praise Kohli's masterclass against the West Indies in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) of the three-match series in Hyderabad.

Producing a batting masterclass, Kohli smashed unbeaten 94 off 50 balls which helped India chase down the 208-run target set by the West Indies with six wickets remaining.

During that superlative knock, Kohli had mocked the West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams by imitating his "notebook" celebration after hitting him for a six.

After the match, Bollywood superstar celebrated Kohli's masterclass by recreating his famous dialogue from the blockbuster 'Amar Akbar Anthony'.

Then also, Kohli had thanked the superstar for his post, saying the legendary actor was "always an inspiration".

The Indian skipper will return to action ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka which starts on January 5.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Amitabh Bachchan received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
  • Virat Kohli praised Amitabh Bachchan's contribution to Indian cinema
  • Virat Kohli thanked him for being an inspiration to many people
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Announced Retirement From Test Cricket On This Day, In 2014
MS Dhoni Announced Retirement From Test Cricket On This Day, In 2014
Virat Kohli Leaves Steve Smith Behind To End 2019 On Top Of ICC Test Rankings
Virat Kohli Leaves Steve Smith Behind To End 2019 On Top Of ICC Test Rankings
Ricky Ponting Picks Virat Kohli Captain Of His Test Team Of The Decade But Fans Still Unhappy. Here
Ricky Ponting Picks Virat Kohli Captain Of His Test Team Of The Decade But Fans Still Unhappy. Here's Why
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Named In Wisden
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Named In Wisden's T20I Team Of The Decade
"Mountain Ke Dost": Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Pose With Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal
"Mountain Ke Dost": Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Pose With Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.