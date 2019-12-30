Virat Kohli on Monday took to Twitter to congratulate Amitabh Bachchan after he was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Through his special message, Virat Kohli congratulated Amitabh Bachchan for receiving the prestigious award. Praising Amitabh Bachchan's immense "contribution to Indian cinema", Kohli thanked him for being an inspiration to many people for so long. "Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still continue to be an inspiration to many. @SrBachchan #GreatestOfAllTime," Kohli tweeted.

Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still continue to be an inspiration to many. @SrBachchan #GreatestOfAllTime — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan was unanimously selected for this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award in September. He received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind in a glittering ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

The legendary actor is himself a big admirer of the Indian skipper. Earlier this month, he took to Twitter to praise Kohli's masterclass against the West Indies in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) of the three-match series in Hyderabad.

Producing a batting masterclass, Kohli smashed unbeaten 94 off 50 balls which helped India chase down the 208-run target set by the West Indies with six wickets remaining.

During that superlative knock, Kohli had mocked the West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams by imitating his "notebook" celebration after hitting him for a six.

After the match, Bollywood superstar celebrated Kohli's masterclass by recreating his famous dialogue from the blockbuster 'Amar Akbar Anthony'.

Haha love the dialogue Sir. You're always an inspiration. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 7, 2019

Then also, Kohli had thanked the superstar for his post, saying the legendary actor was "always an inspiration".

The Indian skipper will return to action ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka which starts on January 5.