 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Clicked With Anushka Sharma Ahead Of Wedding Reception In New Delhi

Updated: 19 December 2017 23:47 IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have landed in New Delhi for their wedding reception after their brief honeymoon .

Virat Kohli Clicked With Anushka Sharma Ahead Of Wedding Reception In New Delhi
Virat Kohli was clicked with Anushka Sharma ahead of their wedding reception © Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have landed in New Delhi after their brief honeymoon and the couple was seen together, spending some quality time with the family members. Virat and Anushka are in town for their wedding reception which is suppose to be held on 21st Decemeber in the national capital. Virat and actress Anushka married in Tuscany, Italy, setting to rest a lot of speculation and conjecture. The two of them issued a joint statement on social media to formally announce their union. Some of the pictures of the couple have instantly gone viral on social media after they landed in New Delhi. Virat is wearing a sherwani while Anushka was clicked in a pink suit in the picture that has gone viral.

 

Virat and Anushka in Delhi Today #virushka #viratkohli #anushkasharma

A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on

 

Love #virushka #viratkohli #anushkasharma

A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on

 

Mr & Mrs Kohli with Bhawna Di in Delhi Today #virushka #viratkohli #anushkasharma

A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on

Recently Anushka shared their first honeymoon picture. The actress took to Instagram and posted the picture, captioned,'' In heaven, literally.'

In heaven, literally

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Even before their wedding was confirmed, hashtags like #VirushkaWedding #Virushka #VirushkaKiShadi were trending on Twitter and their fans were elated to hear the news when it was finally confirmed by the duo. Anushka and Virat made the news public at the same time, posting separate pictures from the wedding ceremony held at heritage hotel, Borgo Finocchieto.

The reception in New Delhi will be followed by another one for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December.

The newly-wed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start preparing for upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him and return in first week of January to begin next schedule of a film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, the spokesperson had said.

Talking about Anushka's future assignments, the spokesperson went on to add, "She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February."    

Topics : India Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have landed in New Delhi
  • The couple was seen spending some time together
  • Virat is wearing a sherwani while Anushka was clicked in a pink suit
Related Articles
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Honeymoon Selfie Photoshopped By Pakistani Fans, Goes Viral
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Honeymoon Selfie Photoshopped By Pakistani Fans, Goes Viral
Virat Kohli Asks Rohit Sharma To Share His Double Hundred Handbook
Virat Kohli Asks Rohit Sharma To Share His Double Hundred Handbook
Virat Kohli Is No.1 In The World, I Shouldn't Be Compared To Him: Babar Azam
Virat Kohli Is No.1 In The World, I Shouldn't Be Compared To Him: Babar Azam
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 19 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.