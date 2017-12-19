Virat Kohli Clicked With Anushka Sharma Ahead Of Wedding Reception In New Delhi

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have landed in New Delhi after their brief honeymoon and the couple was seen together, spending some quality time with the family members. Virat and Anushka are in town for their wedding reception which is suppose to be held on 21st Decemeber in the national capital. Virat and actress Anushka married in Tuscany, Italy, setting to rest a lot of speculation and conjecture. The two of them issued a joint statement on social media to formally announce their union. Some of the pictures of the couple have instantly gone viral on social media after they landed in New Delhi. Virat is wearing a sherwani while Anushka was clicked in a pink suit in the picture that has gone viral.

Love #virushka #viratkohli #anushkasharma A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on Dec 19, 2017 at 4:01am PST

Recently Anushka shared their first honeymoon picture. The actress took to Instagram and posted the picture, captioned,'' In heaven, literally.'

In heaven, literally A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 15, 2017 at 12:25am PST

Even before their wedding was confirmed, hashtags like #VirushkaWedding #Virushka #VirushkaKiShadi were trending on Twitter and their fans were elated to hear the news when it was finally confirmed by the duo. Anushka and Virat made the news public at the same time, posting separate pictures from the wedding ceremony held at heritage hotel, Borgo Finocchieto.

The reception in New Delhi will be followed by another one for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December.

The newly-wed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start preparing for upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him and return in first week of January to begin next schedule of a film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, the spokesperson had said.

Talking about Anushka's future assignments, the spokesperson went on to add, "She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February."